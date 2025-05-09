Home / Cricket / News / PCB shifts PSL 2025 to UAE over security fears; English players mull return

PCB shifts PSL 2025 to UAE over security fears; English players mull return

Reports in British media indicated that some English cricketers were contemplating an early exit from the league due to the deteriorating security situation

PSL 2025 postponed
PSL 2025 shifted to UAE.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing security concerns amid escalating military tensions with India. The decision comes in the wake of a cancelled fixture and rising unease among foreign players participating in the tournament. 
 
PSL's last eight matches to be relocated to UAE
 
The PCB announced early Friday that the final eight fixtures, originally scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be held in the UAE. The board said the updated schedule—including new dates and venues—will be released soon.
 
On Thursday, the scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi was called off due to security concerns.
 
Foreign players reconsidering participation in PSL 2025

Concerns from foreign players, especially from England, had been mounting. Reports in British media indicated that some English cricketers were contemplating an early exit from the league due to the deteriorating security situation.   
Full List of PSL Rescheduled Matches:
  • Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi
  • Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
  • Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
  • Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
  • Qualifier
  • Eliminator 1
  • Eliminator 2
  • Final
 
Topics :Pakistan cricket teamPakistan cricketPakistan Cricket Board

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

