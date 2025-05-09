PCB shifts PSL 2025 to UAE over security fears; English players mull return

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekahan Stadium key stats In a dramatic turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing security concerns amid escalating military tensions with India. The decision comes in the wake of a cancelled fixture and rising unease among foreign players participating in the tournament.

PSL's last eight matches to be relocated to UAE

The PCB announced early Friday that the final eight fixtures, originally scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be held in the UAE. The board said the updated schedule—including new dates and venues—will be released soon.

On Thursday, the scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi was called off due to security concerns.

Foreign players reconsidering participation in PSL 2025

