We're taking one game at a time, WC still some time away: Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma feels that Indian team is on the right track as far as preparations for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup are concerned but wants to focus on the ongoing England series as the marquee event is still two months away.
Deepti scored a composed 62 not out in India's successful chase of 259 in the opening WODI against England on Wednesday. This is India's penultimate 50-over series with one left at home against Australia starting September 14. The Women's ODI World Cup starts on September 30 with India taking on Sri Lanka.
"Just in terms of preparation for the World Cup. I think as a team, we did some really good things in Sri Lanka and here also. World Cup is a little too far (away).
"We are not thinking about that but definitely we are going one match at a time. That's what we are thinking at the moment," Deepti said at the post-match press conference after guiding team to four-wicket victory over England.
She feels that her calmness did help in achieving the target with ease and her stand of 90 with Jemimah Rodrigues was a game-changing one.
"I knew that I can be calm and composed. It (partnership with Rodrigues) was a turning point for us. We had focused that we have to focus on partnership when I was batting with Jemie (Rodrigues' nickname).
"When we we were at the crease, the plan was to go at 5-6 runs per over and that's what we did." Deepti has often received flak about her batting in the slog overs but never felt that she was under any kind of pressure during her time in the middle.
"Actually, I was not nervous because I played this kind of situation earlier and few matches back also. I knew that if I play till the end with Jemi, we can take the game. I was quite confident that if I will be there, I will have to finish and I was focusing more on that.
