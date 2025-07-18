Injury scare in Indian camp! Arshdeep injures his bowling hand in the nets

The Indian cricket team, already fretting over the injury to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, is now facing another injury concern in the camp. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to make his Test debut for India, injured his bowling hand during a practice session in Beckenham on Thursday.

While the 26-year-old pacer is yet to find a place in India's Playing XI, the injury to his bowling hand has put the leadership group in a precarious situation.

With Siraj having bowled more than 100 overs in the series, Arshdeep could be an apt replacement for the Hyderabad pacer if the management decides to rest Siraj.

How did Arshdeep Singh injure his left hand? The left-armer, who is yet to debut in Tests for India, injured himself while attempting to stop a ball struck by Sai Sudharsan during his follow-through. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 4th Test Playing XI: Bumrah set to play in do-or-die game With the training session wrapped up, the medical staff promptly attended to the 26-year-old to assess whether stitches would be necessary. His availability for the Manchester Test now hinges on the severity of the cut. India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the incident, saying: “Arshdeep took a ball while he was bowling there. Sai hit a ball and he tried to stop it. It’s just a cut, so we have to see how bad it is. The medical team has taken him to a doctor, and whether he needs stitches or not will be key to our planning over the next few days.”

Team management weighs options with Siraj’s workload Following a 22-run loss at Lord’s that left the visitors trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India resumed training with the possibility of rotating their fast bowlers. Arshdeep was among the contenders to make the playing XI should the team choose to rest one of the frontline quicks. However, his injury has cast doubt over that prospect. The injury to Arshdeep adds to India’s growing list of fitness concerns. Rishabh Pant during practice session ahead of 4th Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Photo: PTI Pant’s finger injury under watch ahead of fourth Test