IND vs ENG 4th Test Playing XI: Bumrah set to play in do-or-die game

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, while all but confirming Bumrah's inclusion in XI, said it was equally important to manage the workload of Siraj, who is always willing to bowl extra overs

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj during England vs India 3rd Test. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:55 AM IST
With India trailing the five-match series 1-2 after losing the Lord’s Test, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to play the fourth Test, beginning July 23, at Old Trafford in Manchester. India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Thursday said the team is “leaning towards” playing the lead pacer in the must-win encounter but a final decision will be taken closer to the game.
 
Speaking after India’s only training session in Beckenham following the Lord’s defeat, Doeschate said several factors would influence the decision on Bumrah’s participation.
 
“We’ll make that call in Manchester. We know we’ve got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it’s pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him,” said Doeschate.
 
“But again, we’ve got to look at all the factors. How many days of cricket are we going to get up there? What do we feel is our best chance of winning that game? And then how that fits in together with the Oval — looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series.” 
 
India are scheduled to reach Manchester on July 19.
 
Will India rest Mohammed Siraj for the Manchester Test?
 
Mohammed Siraj, who was the last batter to be dismissed in the heartbreaking defeat at Lord’s, has bowled 109 overs across the three matches of the series so far.
 
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with captain Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI
The Hyderabad pacer was fired up during England’s second innings and claimed crucial wickets at Lord’s. However, an extended outing could lead to injury, and the team management will need to monitor his workload.
 
With the series on the line, it may not be an easy decision for captain Shubman Gill to rest Siraj for the high-stakes game.
 
Doeschate said it was equally important to manage the workload of someone like Siraj, who is always willing to bowl extra overs — akin to what Ben Stokes did on the final day at Lord’s.
 
“We take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like that. I know he doesn’t always have the returns that you expect from a fast bowler, but in terms of heart, he’s like a lion. What he brings to this bowling attack — whenever he has the ball in hand — you always feel like something’s going to happen.
 
“He’s not someone who’s going to shy away from workload, so it makes it even more important for us to manage that and ensure he’s at least fit to give his best.”
 
Who could replace Siraj if he is rested?
 
There are two other pacers — Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh — in the India squad for the England Test series. While Prasidh’s numbers have not been encouraging, with his struggle to hit the right English lengths for swing or seam, Arshdeep’s availability is now in doubt.
 
India are facing a fresh injury scare after Arshdeep Singh suffered a cut on his bowling hand during a training session on July 17.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

