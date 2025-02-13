Tri-series final: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, PAK vs NZ streaming

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looming on the horizon, an ODI tri-series—lasting only three league matches—will culminate in a final between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (February 14). With a trophy on the line, the stakes are high—but even more significant is the rematch just five days later, the tournament opener of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy at the same venue. In many ways, this tri-series final serves as a prelude to the battle that truly matters.

Coming back to the ODI tri-series final, both teams are expected to stick with their Playing 11s. New Zealand are not in a position to rush back Rachin Ravindra, who was hit on the face while attempting a catch in the tri-series’ first match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf remains unavailable for selection.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham/Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches played: 117

Pakistan won: 51

New Zealand won: 62

No result: 3

Tied: 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy (tri-series only)

Pakistan vs New Zealand final live toss time, PAK vs NZ grand finale live telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand grand finale played in Karachi?

The final of the ODI-tri series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Friday, February 14.

When will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs New Zealand final in Karachi?

The live toss for the Pakistan vs New Zealand grand finale will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

At what time Pakistan vs New Zealand final match starts, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The PAK vs NZ final match will kick-start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match be available in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast PAK vs NZ grand finale in India.

Where will the live streaming of PAK vs NZ final match be available in India?

The live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand final match will be available on the FanCode Application and website.