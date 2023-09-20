Trolled for misogynistic posts, Bangldesh's Tanzim Sakib tenders apology

Trolled over certain misogynistic posts on his Facebook page earlier, young Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan, who turned heads with his exploits with the ball in his ODI debut against India in the Asia Cup, tendered an apology to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Some of Hasan's offensive posts date back to 2014 when he was playing junior cricket.

In one such post, the 20-year-old wrote that a married woman loses her charm if she goes out to work and it also has a ruinous impact on her family.

"A working woman will not allow her husband or children to have their way with her; she loses her charm, destroys her family, her purdah, and the society," Hasan posted in 2022 on Facebook.

In another misogynistic post, the Bangladeshi pacer wrote that a girl cannot be a perfect mother if she mingles freely at a university. "If you marry a girl who mingles freely at a university, you can't get her to parent her child as a mother should."

Hasan was 11 years old in 2014 when he posted about not celebrating Bangladesh's Victory Day on December 16.

Amid the controversy around his posts, BCB director Jalal Yunus said the apex cricketing body of Bangladesh will monitor his social media activities in the coming days. He added that the young speedster has also received an official warning.

"We will monitor him. His family is concerned too. They didn't expect such a situation. They are also sorry. We have given him a warning because he is a young player, and a World Cup is ahead. If he does something like this again, we will take action against him," Yunus was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Yunus revealed that the BCB questioned the young player over his misogynistic remarks to which Hasan said that he did to hurt any sentiments.

"The cricket operations committee spoke to Tanzim Sakib on behalf of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The media committee also got in touch with him. We informed Tanzim about the discussions surrounding his Facebook posts. He said that he didn't write those posts to hurt anyone. He wrote it for himself, not targeting anyone. If those posts have hurt anyone's feelings, he said he was sorry," he added.

"We will monitor him. His family is concerned too. They didn't expect such a situation. They regret these posts as well. We have given him a warning as he is a young player and a World Cup is just around the corner. If he does something like this again, we will act against him. If there's a [psychological] problem with him, we will provide support," Yunus added.