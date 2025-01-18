Virat Kohli, KL Rahul unavailable for next round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have informed the BCCI medical team that they are dealing with niggling injuries, preventing them from participating in the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy matches starting on January 23.

Kohli is struggling with neck pain, an issue he began addressing with an injection on January 8, just a few days after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded in Sydney. Despite treatment, Kohli reported ongoing discomfort, ruling him out of Delhi's upcoming match against Saurashtra in Rajkot. On the other hand, Rahul is dealing with an elbow issue, which will keep him sidelined for Karnataka's game against Punjab in Bengaluru.

In light of the injury concerns, the BCCI has issued a strict set of guidelines for players, emphasizing mandatory participation in domestic cricket. The list of dos and don'ts also specifies that any player unable to take part in these matches must obtain prior approval from the national chairman of selectors. Kohli, Rahul to miss next round of Ranji Trophy

While both Kohli and Rahul will miss the January 23 round, they still have a chance to play in the final group-stage round of the Ranji Trophy, which starts on January 30. However, these matches will conclude close to the start of India’s ODI series against England, beginning February 6. Both players are in the mix for selection for the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy, with final squad announcements expected this Saturday.

Despite the absences of Kohli and Rahul, several other key Test players will be involved in the next round of Ranji Trophy matches. Rishabh Pant will represent Delhi, Shubman Gill will play for Punjab, and Ravindra Jadeja will feature for Saurashtra. These players’ participation in domestic cricket is important as they prepare for future international commitments, including the Champions Trophy.