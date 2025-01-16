Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, match time and live streaming

The two-match Test series between Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) is set to begin on Friday, January 17, at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. This series marks the West Indies' first Test tour to Pakistan in 18 years, with their last visit for this format dating back to 2006.

ALSO READ: India A to play 4-day matches against England A ahead of Test series The Pakistan team, led by Shan Masood, is eager to bounce back following a tough series loss to South Africa. They will be relying on their strong batting lineup, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saud Shakeel, to counter the West Indian challenge. On the bowling front, Pakistan will lean on spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali, as the pitch is expected to favor spin bowling.

Pakistan has made several changes to their squad for this series. Despite being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the South Africa series, Mohammad Abbas has been rested, alongside Naseem Shah, as Pakistan opts for more spin options. Mohammad Ali and debutant Kashif Ali have been called up, while Shaheen Afridi remains unavailable.

West Indies will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite. They enter the series after drawing a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Their batting lineup includes Keacy Carty and Mikyle Louis, while their bowling will be spearheaded by Jayden Seales and Kemar Roach.

Historically, Pakistan has held an advantage over the West Indies in home conditions, with the Caribbean team failing to secure a Test win in Pakistan since November 1990. The last encounter between the two teams took place in Kingston in 2021, ending in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan vs West Indies playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan vs West Indies head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 28

Pakistan won: 15

West Indies won: 6

Tied: 7

Pakistan vs West Indies Test squads

Pakistan squad for WI series: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha

West Indies Test squad for PAK tour: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach (wk), Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME, PAK vs WI live streaming and telecast

When will the PAK vs WI 1st test match take place?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st test match will begin on Friday, January 17, 2025 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

At what time will the PAK vs WI 1st test live toss take place on January 17, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st test will take place at 9:30 AM IST on Friday.

At what time will the live match between Pakistan and West Indies start on January 17?

The PAK vs WI 1st Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST in Multan.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st test match in India?

The live telecast of the 1st Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will not be available on any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will be available on the Fancode app and website in India.