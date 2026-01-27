U19 World Cup Super Six: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe to stay undefeated

The five-time champions India, with another all-round show in the sixth match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday, beat hosts Zimbabwe by 204 runs to secure their fourth straight win of the tournament.

Indian vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra was the star player for the men in blue with his brilliant ton in the first innings. India, with the win, have jumped to the number one spot in the ICC Under-19 Super Six Group 2 points table, boosting their semi-final qualification chances, while hosts Zimbabwe now stand eliminated.

Vaibhav-Vihaan lead India’s batting onslaught Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his fine form at the top, striking a fluent 52 off 30 balls. He added 44 runs for the opening stand with Aaron George (23 off 16) before putting on another brisk 56-run partnership with skipper Ayush Mhatre (21 off 19) to give India early momentum. A brief middle-order slowdown followed as Vedan Trivedi fell cheaply, but Abhigyan Kundu steadied the innings with a patient 61 off 61 balls. He forged a crucial 113-run partnership with vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, ensuring India stayed on course for a big total. Malhotra then took charge in the latter stages, registering his maiden century of the tournament with an unbeaten 109 off 107 deliveries. He found support down the order, adding 52 runs with RS Ambrish (21 off 28) and a rapid 47-run stand with Khilan Patel (30 off 12), as India finished strongly.

For Zimbabwe, Tatenda Chimugoro was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 49. Simbarashe and Pranashe Mazai picked up two wickets apiece, while Dhruv Patel chipped in with one. India U-19 full scorecard: India Under-19s (50 ovs maximum) Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Aaron George c Mudzengerere b Mazai 23 16 2 1 143.75 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi c Mudzengerere b Chimugoro 52 30 4 4 173.33 Ayush Mhatre (c) c †Hlabangana b Chimugoro 21 19 1 2 110.52 Vedant Trivedi c †Hlabangana b Chimugoro 15 18 1 0 83.33 Vihaan Malhotra not out 109 107 7 0 101.86 Abhigyan Kundu † c K Blignaut b Mudzengerere 61 62 5 1 98.38 Kanishk Chouhan c †Hlabangana b Mudzengerere 3 8 0 0 37.5 RS Ambrish c Chimugoro b Mazai 21 28 1 0 75 Khilan Patel c M Blignaut b Dhruv Patel 30 12 1 3 250 Henil Patel not out 2 1 0 0 200 Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 13) 15 Total 50 Ov (RR: 7.04) 352/8 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s Panashe Mazai 8 0 86 2 10.75 15 Michael Blignaut 7 0 46 0 6.57 20 Webster Madhidhi 8 0 56 0 7 27 Tatenda Chimugoro 8 0 49 3 6.12 19 Brandon Senzere 1 0 5 0 5 3 Simbarashe Mudzengerere 10 0 51 2 5.1 25 Leeroy Chiwaula 4 0 21 0 5.25 12 Dhruv Patel 4 0 37 1 9.25 3

Skipper Ayush shines with the ball India asserted their dominance early in the second innings as disciplined bowling reduced Zimbabwe to 148 all out in 37.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive 204-run victory. The hosts struck early through RS Ambrish, who removed Nathanael Hlabangana for a duck and Brandon Senzere for 3, while Henil Patel dismissed Dhruv Patel to leave Zimbabwe reeling at 26 for 3 by the end of the first powerplay. Kian Blignaut (37 off 73) and Leeroy Chiwuala attempted to rebuild with a 69-run stand, but India kept the scoring in check, pushing the required run rate beyond 11 by the 25-over mark.