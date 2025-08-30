UAE vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Pakistan skipper Agha wins the toss; opts to bat first

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are taking each other on in the highly anticipated second match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way who decided to bat first second time in the series. Coming off a dominant 39-run victory against Afghanistan in the series opener, Pakistan look to continue their winning streak and nearly seal a spot in the final with another win. Boasting a solid mix of young stars and experienced campaigners, Pakistan are led by the in-form Agha Salman, who was instrumental with both bat and ball in the opening game.

Pakistan banking on bowlers

The Pakistani pace attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, showed impressive form, while the batting unit, featuring Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and captain Salman, offers depth in the line-up. Their versatility and adaptability make them favourites going into this fixture. However, the UAE side, playing at home, are eager to make a statement in front of their supporters and kick off their campaign with a competitive fight.

UAE aim to prove a point

Led by the aggressive Muhammad Waseem, UAE’s probable XI includes several rising talents such as Alishan Sharafu and Rahul Chopra, who will aim to exploit local conditions. Their bowling, fronted by Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Zuhaib, hopes to challenge the Pakistani batters. With only one previous T20I meeting between the sides—won by Pakistan—UAE seek to rewrite history today. Expect an exciting contest as both teams aim to stamp their authority in the tri-nation showdown at Sharjah.

UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Playing 11

UAE playing 11: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match will not be available in India.

UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Streaming in India

FanCode will live stream the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match on both the application and the website.

Stay tuned for the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match live score and updates here.