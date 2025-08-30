Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / UAE vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Pakistan aim to continue winning streak; toss at 8 PM
Live

UAE vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Pakistan aim to continue winning streak; toss at 8 PM

AFG vs PAK T20 TRI-SERIES LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan would want to take one step closer to the final with a win over hosts UAE today

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
UAE vs PAK live scorecard

UAE vs PAK live scorecard

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are set to clash in the highly anticipated second match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. Coming off a dominant 39-run victory against Afghanistan in the series opener, Pakistan look to continue their winning streak and nearly seal a spot in the final with another win. Boasting a solid mix of young stars and experienced campaigners, Pakistan are led by the in-form Agha Salman, who was instrumental with both bat and ball in the opening game.

Pakistan banking on bowlers

The Pakistani pace attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, showed impressive form, while the batting unit, featuring Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and captain Salman, offers depth in the line-up. Their versatility and adaptability make them favourites going into this fixture. However, the UAE side, playing at home, are eager to make a statement in front of their supporters and kick off their campaign with a competitive fight.

UAE aim to prove a point

Led by the aggressive Muhammad Waseem, UAE’s probable XI includes several rising talents such as Alishan Sharafu and Rahul Chopra, who will aim to exploit local conditions. Their bowling, fronted by Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Zuhaib, hopes to challenge the Pakistani batters. With only one previous T20I meeting between the sides—won by Pakistan—UAE seek to rewrite history today. Expect an exciting contest as both teams aim to stamp their authority in the tri-nation showdown at Sharjah.

UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Playing 11

UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Ethan D'Souza, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Chopra (wk), Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series LIVE Toss

The coin flip between UAE’s Muhammad Waseem and Pakistan’s Salman Agha for the T20 Tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST today.

UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match will not be available in India.

UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Streaming in India

FanCode will live stream the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match on both the application and the website.
 
Stay tuned for the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match live score and updates here.
7:20 PM

UAE vs PAK T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head

Pakistan and the UAE have only met once before today in T20Is, and it was Pakistan who walked away with the win in that match.
7:10 PM

UAE vs PAK T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of match 2 of the UAE T20 tri-series between the UAE and Pakistan. Pakistan, coming fresh off a 39-run win over Afghanistan in match 1, will try to keep their win streak alive, while hosts UAE will try to start their home series with a win. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Pakistan cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon