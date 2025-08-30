UAE vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Pakistan aim to continue winning streak; toss at 8 PM
AFG vs PAK T20 TRI-SERIES LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan would want to take one step closer to the final with a win over hosts UAE today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are set to clash in the highly anticipated second match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. Coming off a dominant 39-run victory against Afghanistan in the series opener, Pakistan look to continue their winning streak and nearly seal a spot in the final with another win. Boasting a solid mix of young stars and experienced campaigners, Pakistan are led by the in-form Agha Salman, who was instrumental with both bat and ball in the opening game.
Pakistan banking on bowlers
The Pakistani pace attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, showed impressive form, while the batting unit, featuring Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and captain Salman, offers depth in the line-up. Their versatility and adaptability make them favourites going into this fixture. However, the UAE side, playing at home, are eager to make a statement in front of their supporters and kick off their campaign with a competitive fight.
UAE aim to prove a point
Led by the aggressive Muhammad Waseem, UAE’s probable XI includes several rising talents such as Alishan Sharafu and Rahul Chopra, who will aim to exploit local conditions. Their bowling, fronted by Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Zuhaib, hopes to challenge the Pakistani batters. With only one previous T20I meeting between the sides—won by Pakistan—UAE seek to rewrite history today. Expect an exciting contest as both teams aim to stamp their authority in the tri-nation showdown at Sharjah.
UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Playing 11
UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Ethan D'Souza, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Chopra (wk), Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series LIVE Toss
The coin flip between UAE’s Muhammad Waseem and Pakistan’s Salman Agha for the T20 Tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST today.
UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match will not be available in India.
UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series Live Streaming in India
FanCode will live stream the UAE vs Pakistan T20 Tri-series match on both the application and the website.
7:20 PM
UAE vs PAK T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head
Pakistan and the UAE have only met once before today in T20Is, and it was Pakistan who walked away with the win in that match.
7:10 PM
UAE vs PAK T20 Tri-series LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match 2 of the UAE T20 tri-series between the UAE and Pakistan. Pakistan, coming fresh off a 39-run win over Afghanistan in match 1, will try to keep their win streak alive, while hosts UAE will try to start their home series with a win. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
