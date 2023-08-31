Viacom 18 bags digital, TV rights for BCCI's domestic fixtures for 5 years

Viacom 18 has bagged the media rights, both digital and TV, to broadcast India's domestic matches as well as all the domestic tournaments hosted by BCCI for the next five years. They won the auction bid held on August 31, 2023. This has come as a shot in the arm for the Reliance-owned media outlet, which also has the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Viacom 18, which also has the Fifa World Cup rights for India, was in a three-way fight alongside Sony Sports Network and Star Sports. Since Star already has the TV rights for ICC events and the IPL, Sony has been left to rue its missed chances.

Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023





What do Viacom already have in their roaster?



After winning the BCCI domestic rights bid for both the digital streaming and TV broadcast for the next five years, Viacom 18 has increased its sports roster.



Here are the follwing sporring events that will be avilable on Viacom 18 outlets of Jico Cinema and Sporets 18.





Sporting Event Rights for Digital Rights for TV Cricket India home matches Yes Yes Indian Premier League Yes No Women's Premier League Yes Yes South Africa home games Yes Yes Road Safety World Series Yes Yes T10 League Yes Yes Football Serie A Yes Yes La Liga Yes Yes Ligue 1 Yes Yes Other Sports NBA Yes Yes Olympics 2024 Yes Yes Diamond League Yes Yes

India vs Australia during the 2023-28 cycle

2023

Three ODIs in September

Five T20Is in November

2027

Five-match Test series in January-March

Three ODIs in November-December

Five T20Is in November-December

India vs England during the 2023-28 cycle

2024

Five-match Test series January-March

2025

Three ODIs in January-February

Five T20Is in January-February

2028

Five-match Test series in January-February