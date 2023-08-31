Viacom 18 bags digital, TV rights for BCCI's domestic fixtures for 5 years

Viacom 18 has bagged the media rights, both digital and TV, to broadcast India's domestic matches as well as all the domestic tournaments hosted by BCCI for the next five years. They won the auction bid held on August 31, 2023. This has come as a shot in the arm for the Reliance-owned media outlet, which also has the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Viacom 18, which also has the Fifa World Cup rights for India, was in a three-way fight alongside Sony Sports Network and Star Sports. Since Star already has the TV rights for ICC events and the IPL, Sony has been left to rue its missed chances.
Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023
For the 88 matches to be played in the five-year cycle of 2023-2028, the board had set a base price of Rs 20 crore per match for TV rights and Rs 25 crore per match for digital. The combined base price is Rs 3,960 crore.
What do Viacom already have in their roaster?
After winning the BCCI domestic rights bid for both the digital streaming and TV broadcast for the next five years, Viacom 18 has increased its sports roster.
Here are the follwing sporring events that will be avilable on Viacom 18 outlets of Jico Cinema and Sporets 18.
| Sporting Event
| Rights for Digital
| Rights for TV
|
|
|
| Cricket
|
|
|
|
|
| India home matches
| Yes
| Yes
| Indian Premier League
| Yes
| No
| Women's Premier League
| Yes
| Yes
| South Africa home games
| Yes
| Yes
| Road Safety World Series
| Yes
| Yes
| T10 League
| Yes
| Yes
|
|
|
| Football
|
|
|
|
|
| Serie A
| Yes
| Yes
| La Liga
| Yes
| Yes
| Ligue 1
| Yes
| Yes
|
|
|
| Other Sports
|
|
|
|
|
| NBA
| Yes
| Yes
| Olympics 2024
| Yes
| Yes
| Diamond League
| Yes
| Yes
India vs Australia during the 2023-28 cycle
2023
Three ODIs in September
Five T20Is in November
2027
Five-match Test series in January-March
Three ODIs in November-December
Five T20Is in November-December
India vs England during the 2023-28 cycle
2024
Five-match Test series January-March
2025
Three ODIs in January-February
Five T20Is in January-February
2028
Five-match Test series in January-February