Home / Cricket / News / Viacom 18 bags digital, TV rights for BCCI's domestic fixtures for 5 years

This has come as a shot in the arm, as Viacom 18 already has the digital rights for the IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Viacom 18 has bagged the media rights, both digital and TV, to broadcast India's domestic matches as well as all the domestic tournaments hosted by BCCI for the next five years. They won the auction bid held on August 31, 2023. This has come as a shot in the arm for the Reliance-owned media outlet, which also has the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Viacom 18, which also has the Fifa World Cup rights for India, was in a three-way fight alongside Sony Sports Network and Star Sports. Since Star already has the TV rights for ICC events and the IPL, Sony has been left to rue its missed chances.

Congratulations @viacom18  for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to…

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023
For the 88 matches to be played in the five-year cycle of 2023-2028, the board had set a base price of Rs 20 crore per match for TV rights and Rs 25 crore per match for digital. The combined base price is Rs 3,960 crore.

What do Viacom already have in their roaster?

After winning the BCCI domestic rights bid for both the digital streaming and TV broadcast for the next five years, Viacom 18 has increased its sports roster. 

Here are the follwing sporring events that will be avilable on Viacom 18 outlets of Jico Cinema and Sporets 18.


Sporting Event Rights for Digital Rights for TV
     
Cricket    
     
India home matches  Yes Yes
Indian Premier League Yes No
Women's Premier League Yes Yes
South Africa home games Yes Yes
Road Safety World Series Yes Yes
T10 League Yes Yes
     
Football    
     
Serie A Yes Yes
La Liga Yes Yes
Ligue 1 Yes Yes
     
Other Sports    
     
NBA Yes Yes
Olympics 2024 Yes Yes
Diamond League Yes Yes

 
India vs Australia during the 2023-28 cycle

2023

Three ODIs in September

Five T20Is in November

2027

Five-match Test series in January-March

Three ODIs in November-December

Five T20Is in November-December

India vs England during the 2023-28 cycle

2024

Five-match Test series January-March

2025

Three ODIs in January-February

Five T20Is in January-February

2028

Five-match Test series in January-February

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

