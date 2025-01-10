Business Standard

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals live match timing and streaming

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals live match timing and streaming

The teams have been ranked according to their performances in the group stages, with Gujarat leading the table.

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

The knockout phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 began on January 9, 2025, with the much-awaited final scheduled for January 18, 2025. As the competition intensifies, the remaining 10 teams battle for the coveted title in this prestigious domestic ODI tournament.
 
The teams have been ranked according to their performances in the group stages, with Gujarat leading the table, followed by Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Bengal in the rankings.  ALSO READ: India vs England T20 series full schedule, squads and live streaming
 
The quarterfinal match between Maharashtra and Punjab (QF 3) will be available for live broadcast on Sports18 - Khel, while the fourth quarterfinal between Karnataka and Baroda, which will also take place on January 11, 2025 won't be available on the live streaming platforms. Both matches are expected to be highly competitive as each team vies for a spot in the semifinals.
 
 
The final stages of the tournament will showcase several standout players, including Mayank Agarwal from Karnataka, Abhishek Sharma from Punjab, Abishek Porel from Bengal, Arshdeep Singh from Punjab, Devdutt Padikkal from Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka, and Abhimanyu Easwaran from Bengal. These players, along with many others, will be aiming to make their mark and guide their respective teams towards the title.
 
As the tournament progresses, the excitement continues to build with top performances expected from these star players, making the knockout rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy an event to watch for cricket enthusiasts.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 quarterfinals live telecast and streaming details

When will the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy begin?  The quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 will begin on January 11, 2025.  When will the 1st quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy be played?  The 1st QF of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Maharashtra and Punjab will be played at 9 AM IST on January 11 at the Kotambi Stadium, Baroda.  When will the 2nd quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy be played?  The 2nd QF of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Karnataka and Baroda will be played at 9 AM IST on January 11 at the Moti Bagh Stadium, Baroda.  When will the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy be played?  The final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on January 18 at 1:30 PM IST at the Kotambi Stadium in Baroda.  Where will the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 be available in India?  The live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be available on Sports18 Khel. Where will the live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 be available in India?  The live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

