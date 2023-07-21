Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli joins the list of 'Elite Top 5', surpasses South Africa legend

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Virat Kohli

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
India's top batter and cricket star, Virat Kohli, surpassed South Africa's legend Jaques Kallis to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket history. 

Kohli achieved this milestone against West Indies in the second test at Port of Spain. This is Virat Kohli's 500th international match. 

On the first day of the match, team India stood at 288 with four down. Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer so far, as he scored 87 runs in 161 deliveries smashing eight boundaries. 

Virat is close to his 76th hundred, and he could do that on day 2 of the second test against West Indies, which Kohli's fans have been waiting for.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

Kohli Surpassed Kallis
Virat Kohli has scored 25,548 runs at an average of 53.67. The star Indian batsman has 75 centuries and 132 half-centuries in 559 innings, with the highest score of 254 onwards. 


Virat surpassed South African legend Jaque Kallis, who has 25,534 runs in 519 innings. He has 62 centuries and 149 fifties under his name.

Kohli has played 500 international matches, out of which 111 are tests, 274 are ODIs and 115 are T20s. In the test, he scored 8642 runs at an average of 49.38 with 28 centuries and 30 fifties, his best in this format is 254.

In ODIs, Kohli has scored 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32 scoring 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries, he is India's second-highest run-scorer in this format after Sachin Tendulkar.

He continues to be the highest run-scorer in the T20I format in history. In 115 T20I matches, he has scored 4,008 at an average of 52.73 with one century, and 37 half-centuries, his highest in the format is 122 not out.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli is real inspiration for so many players' - Dravid

Where does Virat Kohli stand?
Virat Kohli is currently at number five when it comes to the top run-scorers in International Cricket. Here's the list of the most run scorers in International matches.


Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs in 664 matches)
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs in 594 matches)
Ricky Ponting from Australia (27,483 runs in 560 matches)
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs in 652 matches)
India's Virat Kohli (25,548 runs in 519 matches)

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

