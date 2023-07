India captain Rohit Sharma has been exceptional during his 80-run knock in the second Test against West Indies. Rohit achieved many milestones during his powerfull knock, which put India in a commanding position on Day 1 of the Port of Spain Test.



Rohit Sharma: Second-fastest Indian batter to reach 200-run mark

During in an 80-run knock, the Indian captain went past 2000 runs as an opener in just 40 innings. He took three innings lesser than little master Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the 2000-run mark. Former India opener Virendar Sehwag is the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 runs in red-ball cricket as he reached the magic figure in just 39 innings