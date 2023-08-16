Home / Cricket / News / Wahab Riaz announces international retirement to focus on franchise cricket

Press Trust of India Karachi
Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on playing T20 leagues around the world.

The 38-year-old left-arm pacer played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals from 2008-2020, claiming 83, 120 and 34 wickets respectively.

 Stepping off the international pitch

 After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 

Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise…

— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023
"After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!, he said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world, added the fast bowler.

Riaz is the ninth bowler in history of Pakistan to take a five-for on debut, recorded against England as he took 5/63 at The Oval.

Riaz also took a famous five-wicket haul against arch rivals India in the semifinal of 2011 World Cup in Mohali, albeit in a losing cause.

But for many, the most famous spell from Riaz came in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup when he rattled Australia batters, particularly Shane Watson, with a barrage of short-pitch bowling.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

