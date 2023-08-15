ODI World Cup 2023 tickets: Registration begins on Aug 15; check key dates

With International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing the revised ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, fans have been waiting to book tickets for the marquee event.

And the good news is here. Cricket fans can register on ICC's official website for World Cup starting today (August 15) from 3:30 PM IST. The registration will allow them to get regular updates on ticket sales which begins on August 25, in a phased manner.

Why are ODI World Cup tickets up for grabs in a phased manner?

This time, BCCI and ICC opted for ticket sales in a phased manner so that the ticketing website doesn't face any glitches or gets crashed if online sales for all games are simultaneously opened.

That is why the tickets for India will go live separately. It is well understood that cricket matches involving India attract lots of traction.

Notably during the ticket sales of the 2019 World Cup in England. ICC's ticket sales website crashed multiple times due to the overwhelming demand for tickets for India's matches.

How to book the tickets for ICC World CUp 2023 and on which platform?

BookMyShow is the official partner for selling ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tickets.

ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets Sales key dates August 25

Non-India Warm-up matches and All Non-India event matches.

August 30

India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

August 31

India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune.

September 1

India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2

India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3

India matches at Ahmedabad.

September 15 semifinals and final



ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India full schedule, match timings and venue



Date Match Details Venue Time Oct 08, Sun India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2:00 PM Oct 11, Wed India vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM Oct 14, Sat India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM Oct 19, Thu India vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 2:00 PM Oct 22, Sun India vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2:00 PM Oct 29, Sun India vs England Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM Nov 02, Thu India vs Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM Nov 05, Sun India vs South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM Nov 12, Sun India vs Netherlands M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets sales: How to book India matches, semifinal and final tickets news

