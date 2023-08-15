Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

"The good thing is we have a few options. (Mitchell Marsh) is probably the most obvious one if he's doing the T20s as well. Off the field, he's just a great people person. His energy's infectious, he's great to hang around with, always good fun."
30-year-old Cummins took over as Australia's 50-over format captain last year from Aaron Finch, but since then, he had led only in two of the six ODIs they played.
He missed one match against England as Josh Hazlewood stepped in.
Steve Smith led Australia in a three-match ODI series against India earlier this year as Cummins returned home following the death of his mother.