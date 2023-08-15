Home / Cricket / News / Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

Cummins said Mitchell Marsh, who has been appointed as Australia's T20I captain, is the logical choice to succeed him in the role of the ODI leader.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Australia captain Pat Cummins has suggested Mitchell Marsh as his probable successor in 50-over cricket after ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Cummins said he would probably assess his role as ODI captain after the World Cup.

"The captaincy for the ODIs, we've kind of shared around a little bit. We'll get over there, and have a look at that," the Australian captain said.

Cummins said Mitchell Marsh, who has been appointed as Australia's T20I captain, is the logical choice to succeed him in the role of the ODI leader.


"The good thing is we have a few options. (Mitchell Marsh) is probably the most obvious one if he's doing the T20s as well. Off the field, he's just a great people person. His energy's infectious, he's great to hang around with, always good fun."

30-year-old Cummins took over as Australia's 50-over format captain last year from Aaron Finch, but since then, he had led only in two of the six ODIs they played.

He missed one match against England as Josh Hazlewood stepped in.

Steve Smith led Australia in a three-match ODI series against India earlier this year as Cummins returned home following the death of his mother.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Mitch Marsh handed command of Australian T20 side in pre-World Cup year

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

ODI World Cup 2023 tickets: Registration begins on Aug 15; check key dates

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane key names in Nepal squad

Dewald Brevis receives maiden South Africa call-up for Australia series

Topics :Pat CumminsAustralia cricket team

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story