Jasprit Bumrah breaks record for most Test fifers away from home for India

Bumrah also equalled Wasim Akram's record for most Test fifers by an Asian player in SENA countries

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah proved why he is the most prized bowler in the cricket world at the moment, as the 31-year-old ace Indian pacer ripped through the English batting order in the third Test between India and England at Lord's to claim his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, taking him level with Ravindra Jadeja as joint sixth-most five-wicket hauls with the red ball for India. This was Bumrah's 12th Test fifer in away conditions, taking him to the top of the Indian pacers’ list with the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests. He broke the record of legendary Kapil Dev, who had 11 fifers for India in away Tests. 
 
These were not the only records Bumrah managed to add to his name, as this was also Bumrah’s 11th Test fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, which means he is now equal to Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for the most five-wicket hauls by an Asian player in SENA countries.
 
Most Test fifers for India in away Tests
 
Player Five-Wicket Hauls Away Tests Played
Jasprit Bumrah 13 35
Kapil Dev 12 66
Ishant Sharma 9 63
Zaheer Khan 8 54
Irfan Pathan 7 15
 

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs EnglandKapil Dev

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

