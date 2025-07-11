Joe Root becomes player with fifth-most Test centuries; check full list

England’s most successful batter, Joe Root, continues to add records to his incredible career, as seen on the first day of the third Test against India at Lord’s, London. Root became the only player in cricket history to complete 3,000 Test runs against India when he crossed the 45-run mark. But the Yorkshire batter decided not to stop there and went on to convert his brilliant start into a big century on the second day off 192 balls with a boundary on the first ball of the day off Bumrah. This is Root’s 37th Test hundred, and with it, he has now surpassed Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid to become the player with the fifth-most Test centuries in men’s Test cricket history.