WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan emotional after getting debut cap | Rajkot Test

Wholesome moments in Rajkot— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 15, 2024
How excited are you to see Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel n the 3rd #INDvENG Test?#BazBowled #JioCinemaSports #TeamIndia #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries
Check India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here
Check India vs England 3rd Test full scorecard and match updates here
Sarfaraz Khan first class career stats
|Highest batting average in FC cricket at the time of India Test debut
|Average
|Player
|Matches
|88.37
|Vinod Kambli
|27
|81.23
|Praveen Amre
|23
|80.21
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|15
|71.28
|Rusi Modi
|38
|70.18
|Sachin Tendulkar
|9
|69.85
|Sarfaraz Khan
|45
|68.78
|Shubman Gill
|23