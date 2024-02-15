WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan emotional after getting debut cap | Rajkot Test

Sarfaraz Khan, the much talked about Indian cricketer with loads of runs in domestic cricket, finally made his India debut on Thursday, February 15, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium, in Rajkot. The 26-year-old couldn't control his emotions after getting the cap from India legend Anil Kumble. Later, Sarfaraz, his father, Naushad Khan and his mother, Tabassum Khan, were seen as very emotional.

Sarfaraz, who has a First-Class average of nearly 70 (69.85) in 45 matches, has been in the reckoning to play the most extended format for India in the last few seasons. The absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the same time made it possible to draft the Mumbai batter in the squad after the first Test, and then he entered the playing 11 at the expense of another Mumbai player, Shreyas Iyer, who was injured.



