IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Toss at 9 AM today in Rajkot today

In the third Test of the five-match series, the clash will be between India's inexperienced batting line-up against England's experienced one at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today. A high-octane clash is expected on the same lines as in the first two Tests. England's Bazball approach has shown maturity in Indian conditions and did make the contest exciting. England made one change in its playing 11, bringing in tearaway pacer Mark Wood instead of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Meanwhile, India is expected to hand in debuts to Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, which makes the Indian middle-order very inexperienced. However, the return of Ravindra Jadeja will certainly boost India's bowling line-up and strengthen the lower order.

3rd Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable for 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (VC).

England Playing 11 for 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will take place at 9 AM IST.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 3rd test Day 1 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.

Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here