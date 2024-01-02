Home / Cricket / News / Watch Video: Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens

Watch Video: Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens

David Warner: Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That's sentimental to me. It's something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there, coming this week (AUS vs PAK 3rd Test)

This is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, says David Warner in an Instagram post.
Press Trust of India Sydney

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Australia opener David Warner on Tuesday made an emotional plea on social media for the return of his Baggy Greens after the backpack containing the cherished possession was stolen in transit ahead of his swansong Test here.

As a "last resort" the 37-year-old took to Instagram so that he can walk out wearing the Baggy Green -- the iconic cap worn by Australian Test cricketers -- in his final Test at his hometown.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Unfortunately, this is my last resort to do this. A couple of days ago, someone has taken my backpack out of my extra luggage," Warner said in a video post on his Instagram.

 

 

 

"Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That's sentimental to me. It's something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there, coming this week."

"If it's the backpack that you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble. Please reach out to Creed Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Greens. Thank you," he added.
 

With the video he wrote that the backpack, containing the caps,was taken from his luggage which was flown out of Melbourne to Sydney a few days ago by Qantas Airways.

"@qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots," he wrote.

The bag is understood to contain two caps as Warner had been given a replacement when he had lost his orignal Baggy Green in 2017.

However, Warner's wife had later found the cap.

Also Read

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

Ashes 5th Test: McGrath gives verdict on David Warner's last Test match

Why did Australian coach term Warner 'probably greatest' all-format player?

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract extended for a year

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Playing 11: Australia announce 13-player lineup

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test preview: Focus on David Warner's farewell at SCG

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer faces short ball barrage in net session

Indian cricket team schedule in 2024: T20 World Cup to Downunder Test tour

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :David WarnerAustralia cricket teamAustralia test cricketICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story