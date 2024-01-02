AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Playing 11: Australia announce 13-player lineup

Ahead of the third and final Test, Australia revealed their 13-man lineup against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: AUS vs PAK 3rd Test preview: Focus on David Warner's farewell at SCG Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel With the Aussies going with the same 13 players, it is expected that they go with the same Playing 11 that played against Pakistan in the MCG. Captain Pat Cummins informed mediapersons on the eve of the Sydney Test, which starts on January 3, that Australia could field an unchanged playing XI.

It was anticipated that one of their three primary pacers would receive a rest; Cummins stated that every one of them has recovered well and is ready to play.

Cummins said Australia's pacers have enough time to play every match because of the Test calendar that includes breaks between their two home series against Pakistan and the West Indies and their tour to New Zealand.





ALSO READ: Australian opener David Warner announces retirement from ODI cricket "Normally each summer there's something that pops up. But all three of us (Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) are really fresh. Even the way this summer is spread out a bit more, there's two Tests on, then a bit of a gap; then two Tests, then a bit of a gap; then New Zealand. We'll give it a chance. It's all gone pretty smoothly so far," Cummins said in a pre-match press conference.

Australia's 13-member squad for the Sydney Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner