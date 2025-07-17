Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andre Russell to retire from international cricket after 2nd T20 vs AUS

Andre Russell to retire from international cricket after 2nd T20 vs AUS

Russell's most significant achievement is being a member of two T20 World Cup winning West Indies teams in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Flamboyant T20 freelancer Andre Russell will draw the curtains on a start-stop 15-year international career for the West Indies after the second T20I against Australia here on July 22.

Russell's most significant achievement is being a member of two T20 World Cup winning West Indies teams in 2012 and 2016 respectively. Since 2019, Russell has featured exclusively in the T20 format. He has represented the West Indies in 84 T20Is, 56 ODIs and one solitary Test.

The 37-year-old Jamaican, a cornerstone of West Indies' T20 success, had been named in the squad for the five match series against Australia but will play his final two international matches on July 20 and 22 at his beloved home ground -- the Sabina Park.

 

Russell, who was part of the title-winning squads in 2012 and 2016, announced his decision just seven months ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life," Russell said in a statement posted by Cricket West Indies.

"When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others," he added. 

"I love playing for the West Indies and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean," he said.

The swashbuckling all-rounder has snapped 61 wickets and scored 1078 runs in 84 T20I outings. He retires a month after former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran announced his shock retirement from international cricket before turning 30.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy, who also shared the dressing room with Russell as a player, acknowledged latter's hunger to perform and win games for the team.

"Andre has always been the consummate professional and a fierce competitor. Whether I was captaining him or now coaching him, his hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come," Sammy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

