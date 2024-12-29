What is highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Tests?

Check India vs Australia 4th test full scorecard here Australia will set a stiff target for India in the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue rich in cricketing history, has witnessed some of the most iconic run-chases in Test cricket. And India's chase of whatever target the Kangaroos put on Sunday won't be short anything previously happened at the MCG.

After reeling at 191-6 in the first innings, India gave 105 lead to Australia, courtesy of Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden Test ton.

During India's previous tour of Australia in 2020-21 season, India chased down 70 runs in the In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in Australia's batting line-up claiming four wickets as the hosts' lead surged past 260 runs.During India's previous tour of Australia in 2020-21 season, India chased down 70 runs in the fourth innings at Melbourne Cricket Ground after being bowled out of 36 in the previous Test match at Adelaide.

India is the only team from sub-continent to win a Test match by chasing at Melbourne Cricket Ground Highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 21st century Team Score Opposition Match start Date Australia 231-2 v England Dec 26, 2013 South Africa 183-1 v Australia Dec 26, 2008 Australia 127-1 v Pakistan Dec 26, 2004 Australia 107-5 v England Dec 26, 2002 Australia 97-1 v India Dec 26, 2003 India 70-2 v Australia Dec 26, 2020 Australia 10-1 v South Africa Dec 26, 2001 Highest successful run chase at MCG

England holds the record for the highest successful chase at the MCG, achieving a remarkable 332 runs against Australia in 1928. This historic feat remains unbeaten to date.

England also boasts the second-highest successful chase, scoring 298 runs against Australia in 1895. Close behind, South Africa secured a memorable victory in 1953, chasing 297 runs against the mighty Australians.

Australia’s highest successful chase at the MCG came in 1929, when they scored 287 runs against England. The home team also triumphed in notable chases against the West Indies, achieving 260 runs in 1951 and 258 runs in 1961.

Highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia Team Runs Chased Opposition Year England 332 Australia 1928 England 298 Australia 1895 South Africa 297 Australia 1953 Australia 287 England 1929 England 282 Australia 1908 Australia 260 West Indies 1951 Australia 258 West Indies 1961 England 237 Australia 1962 Australia 231 England 2013 England 219 Australia 1911 Highest successful run chase in Australia in Test Other remarkable performances include England’s 282-run chase against Australia in 1908 and a gritty 237-run chase in 1962. In modern times, Australia successfully chased 231 runs against England in 2013.