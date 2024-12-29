What is highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Tests?

Australia will set a stiff target for India in the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue rich in cricketing history, has witnessed some of the most iconic run-chases in Test cricket. And India's chase of whatever target the Kangaroos put on Sunday won't be short anything previously happened at the MCG. Check India vs Australia 4th test full scorecard here
After reeling at 191-6 in the first innings, India gave 105 lead to Australia, courtesy of Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden Test ton.
India is the only team from sub-continent to win a Test match by chasing at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 21st century
Team
Score
Opposition
Match start Date
Australia
231-2
v England
Dec 26, 2013
South Africa
183-1
v Australia
Dec 26, 2008
Australia
127-1
v Pakistan
Dec 26, 2004
Australia
107-5
v England
Dec 26, 2002
Australia
97-1
v India
Dec 26, 2003
India
70-2
v Australia
Dec 26, 2020
Australia
10-1
v South Africa
Dec 26, 2001
Highest successful run chase at MCG
England holds the record for the highest successful chase at the MCG, achieving a remarkable 332 runs against Australia in 1928. This historic feat remains unbeaten to date.
England also boasts the second-highest successful chase, scoring 298 runs against Australia in 1895. Close behind, South Africa secured a memorable victory in 1953, chasing 297 runs against the mighty Australians.
Australia’s highest successful chase at the MCG came in 1929, when they scored 287 runs against England. The home team also triumphed in notable chases against the West Indies, achieving 260 runs in 1951 and 258 runs in 1961.
Other remarkable performances include England’s 282-run chase against Australia in 1908 and a gritty 237-run chase in 1962. In modern times, Australia successfully chased 231 runs against England in 2013.
