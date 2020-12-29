JUST IN
IND vs AUS LIVE, 2nd Test: Can India bowl out Australia early on Day 4?

Australia will resume its second innings from 133-6 at MCG today with Cummins and Green as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia 2nd Test live score and match updates here

India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

India cricket team
The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. Photo: @BCCI
India would look to bowl out Australia quickly on Day 4 of the second Test after reducing the hosts to 133 for six in the second innings at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Aussies are ahead of India by just two runs and have four wickets in hand. India is yet to bat in the second innings. India took 131-run lead in the first innings.
 
Australia, on the other hand, would be hoping that overnight batsmen Cameron Green and Pat Cummins continue to show the grit and resilience with the bat today as well given the duo stitched a 34-run stand in 112 in last the session on Day 3.
The IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
