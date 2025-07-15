Who is Liam Dawson? Spinner replacing Bashir for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Who is Liam Dawson?

Liam Dawson Test stats for England Span Mat Runs HS Bat Avg 100s Wkts BBI Bowl Avg 5w Ct St Avg Diff 2016-2017 3 84 66* 21 0 7 2/34 42.57 0 2 0 -21.57

Dawson’s selection is widely seen as a reward for his remarkable domestic form. Representing Hampshire, Dawson has been one of the most consistent performers in the County Championship.In the 2024 season, he claimed 21 wickets at an economy of 2.55, while also contributing significantly with the bat, scoring 536 runs at an average of 44.66, including a top score of 139. His all-round performances earned him the PCA Player of the Year award in both 2023 and 2024, underscoring his value as a dependable and experienced cricketer.