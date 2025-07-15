Home / Cricket / News / Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series full schedule, live timings, squads, streaming

Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series full schedule, live timings, squads, streaming

Zimbabwe, New Zealand and South Africa have begun the T20I tri series with the final scheduled to be played on July 26 in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe tri-series
Zimbabwe tri-series
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cricket fans are in for a treat this July as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 2025 T20I Tri-Nation Series, featuring two heavyweight sides, South Africa and New Zealand. The exciting three-team contest is scheduled from July 14 to July 26, with all matches taking place at the historic Harare Sports Club.
 
The tournament brings together top-class international cricket, promising fast-paced matches, fresh faces, and intense competition in a crucial build-up to upcoming global events.
 
Format of the Series
 
The series will follow a double round-robin format, where each team will play the other twice in the group stage. After six group games, the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played on July 26. All matches are slated to begin at 4:30 PM IST.
 
Participating Teams 
  • Zimbabwe (Hosts)
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
 
Squad Announcements and Key Changes 
New Zealand 
New Zealand brings a strong and balanced squad to Zimbabwe, led by Mitchell Santner. The big news is the return of Devon Conway, who replaces Finn Allen, ruled out due to a foot injury suffered during the MLC 2025 season. In addition, Mitchell Hay, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Robinson have been added as squad depth. 
 
Full Squad: 
Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Additional Covers: Mitchell Hay, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson
 
South Africa 
South Africa will be captained by experienced campaigner Rassie van der Dussen. The squad features a mix of emerging and seasoned players. Corbin Bosch and Lhuan-dré Pretorius are among the exciting newcomers, while Senuran Muthusamy adds spin depth.
 
Full Squad: 
Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane
 
Zimbabwe 
Zimbabwe will be led by talismanic all-rounder Sikandar Raza, whose leadership and experience will be vital. The squad also sees some new names with Tafadzwa Tsiga earning his first T20I call-up and Newman Nyamhuri set to provide more bowling options.
 
Full Squad: 
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga
 
What to Expect 
The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 serves as an excellent platform for teams to fine-tune their squads ahead of major tournaments, including the T20 World Cup cycle. With explosive players, competitive matchups, and a scenic venue, this series is expected to deliver entertaining cricket throughout its two-week run.
 
Fans should keep their calendars marked for July 14 to 26, as this tri-nation series could bring breakout performances, surprise upsets, and moments to remember from the heart of Harare. 
 

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand vs South Africa T20 tri-series live telecast and live streaming details

When did the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series began?
 
The Zimbabwe tri-series featuring New Zealand and South Africa started on July 14.
 
What time do the matches begin according to IST (India standard time)?
 
All matches for the Zimbabwe tri-series will be starting at 4:30 PM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast for the Zimbabwe tri-series be available in India?
 
The live telecast for the Zimbabwe tri-series will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming for the Zimbabwe tri-series be available in India?
 
The live telecast for the Zimbabwe tri-series will be available on FanCode app and website in India. 
Zimbabwe tri-series global streaming platforms
Country / Region Broadcast / Streaming Platform
India FanCode
Pakistan PTV Sports, Geo Super, Tamasha, Myco
Bangladesh T Sports, Tapmad
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport
New Zealand ThreeNow
Sri Lanka The Papare
Rest of the World ICC TV
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Boland 10th Australian to take hat-trick in Tests; check who are 9 others

27 all out! West Indies register their lowest score in Tests; full list

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after WI vs AUS 3rd Test

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Date, playing 11 changes, Manchester Stadium key stats

Will Bumrah play in the Manchester Test? Gill says, 'you will know soon'

Topics :New Zealand cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story