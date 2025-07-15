Home / Cricket / News / England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

The 21-year-old Bashir is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week

Shoaib Bashir
London: England's Shoaib Bashir gestures during the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Monday July 14, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series against India after he sustained a finger fracture during the third Test which the home side won by 22 runs at the Lord's here.

The 21-year-old Bashir is scheduled to undergo a surgery later this week.

"England men's spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days," ECB said.

Bashir sustained injury to his little finger of his left-hand on the third day of the Lord's Test while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a powerful low drive straight back to the bowler.

He bowled just 5.5 overs in India's second innings, but had the honour of ending the visiting side's run chase of 193, scalping the wicket of last batter Mohammed Siraj as England notched a memorable 22-run win.

The fourth Test begins on July 23 in Manchester.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cricket at LA Olympics to start July 12, finals set for July 20, 29

Personal milestones not a priority now? Why India fell short in Lord's Test

Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series full schedule, live timings, squads, streaming

Boland 10th Australian to take hat-trick in Tests; check who are 9 others

27 all out! West Indies register their lowest score in Tests; full list

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story