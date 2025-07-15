England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series against India after he sustained a finger fracture during the third Test which the home side won by 22 runs at the Lord's here.

The 21-year-old Bashir is scheduled to undergo a surgery later this week.

"England men's spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days," ECB said.