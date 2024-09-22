Who scored the most Test runs on Indian soil in the current IND, BAN squad?





After a long break, the Indian cricket team is all set to make its return to the international cricket circuit with the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting Thursday, September 19, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be the ninth overall Test series between the two sides, with India emerging victorious on seven of the eight occasions, while one series ended in a draw.



Why the formidable Bangladesh could be a threat to India? Normally, the two sides are known for their spin bowling attacks, which contribute a major share of their success in Test cricket. Both teams are filled with talented batters who have the capability to change the tide of the game on their own. While India will be enjoying the home advantage, Bangladesh has played only two Test series to date on Indian soil, though they have produced some magical performances in the small number of chances they were given.

But how have the batters from the current squad of both teams performed in India? Let us take a look at the top five batters from each team with the most Test runs on Indian soil.

India

1. Virat Kohli (4144 runs)



To one’s surprise, the top spot for the most runs on Indian soil for India from the current squad is held by the star batter Virat Kohli. The veteran player, since his debut in 2011, has played a total of 50 Test matches in India, amassing a whopping 4144 runs in the process with an average of 60.05. Kohli has scored 14 centuries and 12 half-centuries in India, with a best score of 254 not out.

2. Rohit Sharma (2402 runs)



Second on the list is the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma. Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 but was only able to become a regular member of the Test team after 2020. Rohit has featured in 29 Tests in India and has scored 2402 runs with an average of 61.58, which is higher than any other Indian player with more than 2000 runs in India. The Indian skipper also has ten centuries and seven half-centuries to his name, with a high score of 212.

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (1824 runs)



Ravichandran Ashwin’s name in the top batters' list might confuse many fans, but the veteran spinner now has a Test career of over 13 years and has played some crucial match-winning knocks for India. Ashwin has played 60 Test matches in India and has scored 1824 runs with an average of 26.82. His best score is 124, and he has three centuries and eight half-centuries under his belt.

4. Ravindra Jadeja (1824 runs)



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most consistent Test all-rounders for India. The southpaw made his debut in 2012 and has since then featured in 44 Test matches on Indian soil. Jadeja, with an impressive average of 39.65, has scored 1824 runs, with three centuries and 12 half-centuries in the process. His best score is 175 not out.

5. KL Rahul (1031 runs)



The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul made his Test debut in 2016 and has been one of the most consistent performers for India in recent times. He has played 17 Test matches in India, amassing 1031 runs with an impressive average of 41.24. He has one century and nine half-centuries under his belt, with a best score of 199.

Bangladesh

1. Mushfiqur Rahim (331 runs)



With only two Test series played in India, Bangladesh does not have as rich a history as other teams in India. However, they have still produced some brilliant innings in the limited chances given. From the current squad, wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim holds the record for the most Test runs in India for Bangladesh, which is also the overall highest. In the three matches he played in India, he amassed 331 runs with an outstanding average of 55.16. He is the only Bangladeshi batter to have scored a Test century in India, along with his three half-centuries. His highest score in India is 127.

2. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (135 runs)



The spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is one of the five Bangladeshi batters to cross the 50-run mark in India. In the three matches he played, he has 135 runs to his name with an average of 22.5. He has one half-century in India, with his best score being 64.

3. Shakib Al Hasan (104 runs)



When one talks about Bangladesh cricket history, one name they cannot miss is all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Although Shakib has featured in only one Test match in India, he has managed to find his way into the top batters' list with 104 runs under his belt with an average of 52. His 84-run innings in 2019 was his only 50-plus score in India.



4. Mominul Haque (83 runs)

Mominul Haque is one of the players from the current squad who has featured in both Test series Bangladesh played in India. However, his record is less than impressive. Haque has only 83 runs under his belt with an average of 13.83 in the three matches he has played in India, with his highest score being 37.

5. Litton Das (80 runs)



Litton Das, whose magical innings helped Bangladesh secure a Test series win over Pakistan, has also featured in two matches in India but was only able to score 80 runs with an average of 40 and a high score of 35.

Full list of players with most runs on Indian soil from the current IND vs BAN Test squad