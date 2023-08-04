Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND 1st T20I: ICC fines India and West Indies for slow over-rate

WI vs IND 1st T20I: ICC fines India and West Indies for slow over-rate

India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20 International of the five-match series at Tarouba, Trinidad

Press Trust of India Dubai
Players of India's cricket team line up during the anthems ceremony prior to their first T20 cricket match against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP/PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20 International of the five-match series at Tarouba, Trinidad.

While India were fined five per cent of their match fee for falling one over short of the minimum over-rate on Thursday night, West Indies have been docked 10 per cent of their match fee for falling two overs short of the minimum over-rate.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell's sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.

According to an ICC release, Pandya and Powell pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer levelled the charges.

India lost the first T20I by four runs. The second match of the series will be played at Providence, Guyana on Sunday.

Also Read

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Bazball: England's Zak Crawley looks to test India with new batting style

After retirement reversal in ODIs, Tamim steps down as Bangladesh captain

England T20 star Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket

IND vs WI 2023: After India debut, Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Topics :India vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamICC

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story