England T20 star Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket

156 Matches— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 4, 2023
5066 Runs
578 Fours
123 Sixes
T20 World Cup Winner
Thank you, Alex
Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Hales was part of the England T20 team that won the World Cup in Australia in 2022BS Web Team New Delhi
First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 5:17 PM IST