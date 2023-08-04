England T20 star Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket

Alex Hales, part of the England T20 World Cup winning side of 2022, has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the age of 34. The Nottinghamshire player who is currently taking part in the Hundred for Trent Rockets, scored 5066 runs in 176 matches for the England team in all the formats. England Cricket confirmed his retirement through a tweet.

156 Matches

5066 Runs

578 Fours

123 Sixes

T20 World Cup Winner



Thank you, Alex



Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 4, 2023

Hales played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 75 T20Is for the English team since making his debut in August 2011 against India at Old Trafford in Manchester. Hales was not in the good books of former England captain Eoin Morgan and hence spent a lot of his time away from international games. But he managed to impress all in his 330 match domestic T20 career played across all franchise leagues.

Playing for Barbados Royals in Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Duronto Rajshahi in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League (BBL), Hales dominated the bowlers.

Having signed up for many teams, the English batter was however not able to leave any mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In franchise cricket, Hales scored 4186 runs in 330 matches. The Middlesex-born player played an important role in England reaching the T20 World Cup final as he scored 212 runs in six matches, including the 86* vs India in the semi-final.