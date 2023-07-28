WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

After decimating the hosts in the first ODI, the Indian team will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series when Rohit Sharma’s men take the field in the second ODI on Saturday (July 29) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. With Bridgetown wicket assisting the spinners , Rohit could be tempted to pick an extra spinner in India’s Playing 11 for the 2nd ODI vs West Indies. In that case, Axar Patel could replace Shardul Thakur in India’s Playing 11.

2nd ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11

Rohit Sharma reshuffled the batting order in a lowly chase to give chances to ODI players, Samson could be drafted into Playing 11 instead of Virat Kohli, who didn't come out to bat. Still, it will be interesting to see whether the Kerala batter will get a chance in India's XI for the second ODI or not. Meanwhile, the non-inclusion of Sanju Samson in India's Playing 11 for the first ODI has irked his fans once again.

India Playing 11 probable:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Playing 11 probable:





Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah.

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 140

India won: 71

West Indies: 63

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

IND vs WI head to head in recent encounters



India won by 5 wickets: July 27, 2023

India won by 119 runs (DLS method): July 27, 2022

India won by two wickets: July 24, 2022

India won by three runs: July 22, 2022

India won by 96 runs: February 11, 2022

India won by 44 runs: February 9, 2022

India won by six wickets: February 6, 2022

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 2nd ODI match

When India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will take place?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will take place on July 29, Saturday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 2nd ODI?

The IND vs WI 2nd ODI venue is Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the 2nd ODI will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI according to Indian Standard Time?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 2nd ODI?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 2nd ODI in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 2nd ODI in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in India for free.