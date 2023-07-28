Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

Harmanpreet Kaur's on-field outburst has not gone down well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said that the president Roger Binny and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman would speak to India women's team captain Harmanpreet over her unruly behaviour against Bangladesh on July 22 in Dhaka

"Roger Binny and Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outbursts during the third ODI against Bangladesh. ICC has already banned her and the time to appeal against the decision has already passed," Jay Shah told reporters after the meeting with State Associations.

ICC handing a 2-match ban to India captain Kaur, India will be without the services of their skipper in the first two matches of the Asian Games 2023.

In her absence, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team at Asiad 2023 in Hangzhou.

"Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers," Mithali wrote in her column for the Hindustan Times.

India squad for Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar.