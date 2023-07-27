Home / Cricket / News / Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah

Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah

Other than Bumrah, who will be making a comeback, none of the World Cup bound senior players, including T20 captain Hardik Pandya will be selected for the three-match T20I series vs Ireland.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah bowling in full throttle at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
India will be sending a second string squad for the T20I series in Ireland but a fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be tested during the three matches in Malahide, BCCI serretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

Bumrah is currently doing his extensive rehabilitation at the NCA post surgery to cure his lower back stress fracture and is expected to play a couple of warm-up games before a final call is taken.

"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland," Shah told reporters here during a media conference.

He also said that with 12 ODIs left before the World Cup, the endeavour will be to have a consistency in selection.

"There will be consistency in selections apart from Ireland tour," Shah added, making it clear that save Bumrah, who will be making a comeback, none of the World Cup bound senior players, including T20 captain Hardik Pandya will be selected for the three-match series which starts within six days of completion of the five T20Is against West Indies in the United States.

Shah also said that it is the duty of BCCI to see that other cricket boards are also in pink of health and hence there is so much of international cricket happening.

"For survival of other boards, we have to tour everywhere. Injuries will happen as there is so much of cricket. We need look after other boards also."

India 'A' will play SA 'A' and against England Lions

===============================

After the end of the World Cup, the shadow tours which last happened in December 2022 will start with India 'A' travelling to South Africa before the senior team's full tour while England Lions will be coming to India before their five-Test series against the 'A' side.

All senior players need to play domestic cricket

=============================

The BCCI top boss also outlined that all senior players who are not part of the Indian team need to play domestic matches.

"Recently, senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav played Duleep Trophy. Whoever is not at NCA and not part of the Indian team will need to play domestic cricket. 80 per cent of the players have passed the fitness test," Shah said.

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

