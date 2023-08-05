Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

The management may bring an extra pacer in India's Playing 11 for the 2nd ODI vs West Indies, if the Guyana pitch will be batting friendly

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hardik Pandya is likely to pick the same XI if the Guyana pitch assist the spinners

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us
India would look to level the series when Hardik Pandya’s men take on West Indies on Sunday (August 6) in the 2nd T20 International of five-match series at Providence Stadium, Guyana. West Indies lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 after beating India by 4 runs in Trinidad. Despite the defeat, Hardik Pandya is likely to pick the same XI if the Guyana pitch assist the spinners. However, the management may bring an extra pacer in India’s Playing 11 for 2nd ODI vs West Indies, if the pitch will be batting friendly.
 
2nd T20: India vs West Indies Playing 11
 
India Playing 11 probable: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
 
West Indies Playing 11 probable: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
 
 
India vs West Indies head-to-head
 
Matches: 26
India won: 17
West Indies: 8
No Result: 1
 
 
Squads
 
India squad for T20s vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
 
West Indies squad for T20s vs India: Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.
 

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 2nd T20 match 
When will India vs West Indies 2nd T20 take place?
 
The West Indies vs India 2nd T20 will take place on August 6, Sunday.
 
What is the venue of the WI vs IND 2nd T20?
 
The IND vs WI 2nd T20 venue is Providence Stadium, Guyana
 
When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?
 
The WI vs IND live toss for the 2nd T20 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 2nd T20 according to Indian Standard Time?
 
The 2nd T20 between West Indies and India will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 2nd T20?
 
Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 2nd T20 in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 2nd T20 in India for free?
 
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 2nd T20 in India for free.

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

