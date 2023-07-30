Home / Cricket / News / Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of county stint with Leicestershire citing break

Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of county stint with Leicestershire citing break

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will not join English county side Leicestershire as planned earlier as he wants a break from cricket after hectic international engagements, the club said

Press Trust of India London
India's Ajinkya Rahane in action during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, at The Oval in London on Friday.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will not join English county side Leicestershire as planned earlier as he wants a break from cricket after hectic international engagements, the club said.

The 35-year-old Rahane was to join the county club in June but his arrival was pushed back due to increased international commitments. He flew straight to England after the IPL for the World Test Championship final, before heading on India's Test tour of the West Indies this month.

The club said with those involvements previously not factored into his schedule, Rahane has now expressed his desire to take a break from cricket during August and September, meaning he will not feature for Leicestershire as planned.

"Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya's situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family," Director of Cricket Claude Henderson said in a statement issued by the club.

"We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day."

Australian Peter Handscomb will replace Rahane. Handscomb has extended his stay with the Foxes to feature in next month's Metro Bank One Day Cup.

"Thankfully, we had planned for a situation like this, and we are delighted Peter is staying on with the team. He brings many qualities alongside his batting and wicketkeeping, including strong leadership, which is a massive help to Lewis (Hill) and the rest of the guys in our changing room," Henderson said.

Also Read

Perfect timing: Rahane forces his way into India's squad for WTC Final 2023

IND vs WI 1st Test records: Rohit's sixes tally, Kohli's runs, and more

2nd Test preview: Rahane eyes big runs in India vs West Indies 100th Test

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

Asian Games 2023: Rinku Singh credits IPL performance for India selection

Ashes 5th Test: Australia need 249 on Day 5 to spoil Broad's retirement

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

Stuart Broad retirement: Statistical review of the English legend's career

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Topics :Ajinkya RahaneTest CricketIndia cricket team

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story