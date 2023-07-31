Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

West Indies hard-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran produced one of the craziest knocks in the history of T20 cricket on Monday to help MI New York become the champions of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. In the grand finale of MLC, MI New York thrashed Seattle Orcas by seven wickets.

Chasing a tricky 184-run target, MI New York suffered an early blow as Imad Wasim struck on the third ball of the first over.







In his unbeaten 137 runs knock, Pooran smashed ten boundaries and 13 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 249.09. New York chased down the tricky 184-run target in just chasing 16 overs.

Earlier, Seattle Orcas put up a 183-run on the back of Quinton de Kock's 87 runs off 52 deliveries. Then, New York captain Pooran arrived, and he sent Seattle Orcas' bowlers for a leather hunt from the word go. Despite wickets tumbling from the other end, Pooran continued to find boundaries throughout the match, dealing in sixes and boundaries. He had a few fifty-run stands during the chase, but the captain did most of the scoring.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas full scorecard

MI New York full scorecard



Seattle Orcas (Batting) Batters

Dimissals

Runs

Balls

Fours

Sixes

Strike Rate

Quinton de Kock † b Boult 87 52 9 4 167.3

Nauman Anwar st †Pooran b Rashid Khan 9 13 1 0 69.23

Shehan Jayasuriya c & b Taylor 16 15 1 1 106.66

Heinrich Klaasen c Boult b Rashid Khan 4 7 0 0 57.14

Shubham Ranjane c Kenjige b Boult 29 16 5 0 181.25

Imad Wasim c Wiese b Rashid Khan 7 6 1 0 116.66

Dwaine Pretorius c David b Wiese 21 7 3 1 300

Andrew Tye c Jasdeep Singh b Boult 1 2 0 0 50

Wayne Parnell (c) run out (Brevis/Wiese/†Pooran) 2 1 0 0 200

Harmeet Singh not out 2 1 0 0 200

Extras (lb 1, w 4) 5

TOTAL 20 Ov (RR: 9.15) 183/9

MI New York (Bowling

Bowlers Overs Runs Wickets Economy

Trent Boult 4 34 3 8.5

Jessy Singh 2 33 0 16.5

Rashid Khan 4 9 3 2.25

Steven Taylor 4 25 1 6.25

David Wiese 4 65 1 16.25

Nosthush Kenjige 1 8 0 8

Tim David 1 8 0 8

Major League Cricket key stats

Most runs

Nicholas Pooran (MI New York): 388

Most wickets

Trent Boult (MI New York): 22

Highest individual score

Nicholas Pooran (137*) vs Seattle Orcas (final)

Best spell of the season

Saurabh Netravalkar (6/9) vs San Francisco Unicorns