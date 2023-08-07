WI vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

West Indies are 2-0 up in the five-match series after winning the first two games. Management should strengthen their batting line-up with series on the line by bringing Yashasvi Jaiswal into the XI. Jaiswal is likely to replace Axar Patel in India's Playing 11. Kuldeep, who missed the 2nd T20, due to a niggle is expected to return to India's Playing 11. India will be in a do-or-die situation when Hardik Pandya's men take on West Indies in third T20 International of five-match series on Tuesday (August 8) at Providence Stadium in Guyana.after winning the first two games. Management should strengthen their batting line-up with series on the line by bringing Yashasvi Jaiswal into the XI. Jaiswal is likely to replace Axar Patel in India's Playing 11. Kuldeep, who missed the 2nd T20, due to a niggle is expected to return to India's Playing 11.

3rd T20: India vs West Indies Playing 11

The Indian playing eleven must be changed as the tactics of playing with Axar Patel as a batter haven’t worked. Axar did not bowl even a single over in the second match, fearing Nicholas Pooran's onslaught. Pandya has to manoeuvre the bowlers juridically. Giving the ball to Tilak Varma allows India to have a batter who can bowl and provides variety in the bowling department.

West Indies have an injury scare in the form of Jason Holder. The Men in Maroon will hope that the Barbados all-rounder hasn’t damaged anything while getting stumped in the second T20I. Odeane Smith will likely replace Holder if he fails the fitness ahead of the match.

India Playing 11 probable

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Playing 11 probable:

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 27

India won: 17

West Indies: 9

No Result: 1

Squads

India squad for T20s vs West Indies:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies squad for t20s vs India:

Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 3rd T20 match

When will India vs West Indies 3rd T20 take place?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20 will take place on August 08, Thursday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 3rd T20?

The IND vs WI 3rd T20 venue is National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the 3rd T20 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 3rd T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 3rd T20 between West Indies and India will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 3rd T20?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 3rd T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 3rd T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 3rd T20 in India for free.