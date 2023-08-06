WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Pandya wins toss, India will bat first

India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India trail 0-1 in the five-match T20I series and hence would be aiming for a comeback. Due to an injury to Kuldeep Yadav, the men in blue were forced to make a change in their playing 11. Ravi Bishnoi, a leg spinner has been chosen as the like-for-like replacement for the chinaman. There were no changes made to the West Indies playing 11 from the first game. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing 11 India Playing 11 Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar West Indies Playing 11 Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas. IND vs WI TOSS Result The live toss between India's captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies' skipper Rovman Powell was won by the former who chose to bat first. India were forced to make a change as Kuldeep Yadav was injured and Ravi Bishnoi, the leg spinner has come into the side in his place. West Indies have gone in with an unchanged playing 11 from the one that won the first match. West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for free The live telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 2nd T20I for free Stay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here Read More