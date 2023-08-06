Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Pandya wins toss, India will bat first
LiveNew Update

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Pandya wins toss, India will bat first

West Indies vs India 2nd T20 Live Updates: Check all the updates from the second T20 between India and West Indies from the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Windies lead the series 1-0

BS Web Team New Delhi
West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Live Score

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India trail 0-1 in the five-match T20I series and hence would be aiming for a comeback. Due to an injury to Kuldeep Yadav, the men in blue were forced to make a change in their playing 11. Ravi Bishnoi, a leg spinner has been chosen as the like-for-like replacement for the chinaman. There were no changes made to the West Indies playing 11 from the first game. 
Key Events

8:06 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India 1/0 after 01 over

8:05 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana

8:02 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies’ record at the Providence Stadium

7:47 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies make no change in their playing 11

7:43 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India make one change in their playing 11

7:38 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Pandya wins toss, India to bat first

7:32 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: There is no solution to the Indian long tail apart from playing an extra batter

7:22 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Eyes on Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill

7:19 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Get ready for game number two

7:12 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Less than an hour remains for the big game

7:08 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Jason Holder was the hero for West Indies

6:54 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: What happened in the first meeting between the two teams in the series?

6:38 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live coverage

8:06 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India 1/0 after 01 over

 
Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill looked cautious in the first over bowled by Obed McCoy as only one single was taken in the over.
 

8:05 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana

 
This is only India’s second T20I at the South American ground rich with people of Indian origin. They won their previous game here
 

8:02 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies’ record at the Providence Stadium

Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost No Result
7 3 2 2

7:47 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies make no change in their playing 11

7:43 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: India make one change in their playing 11

7:38 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Pandya wins toss, India to bat first

 
The live toss between India's captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies' skipper Rovman Powell was won by the former who chose to bat first. India were forced to make a change as Kuldeep Yadav was injured and Ravi Bishnoi, the leg spinner has come into the side in his place. West Indies have gone in with an unchanged playing 11 from the one that won the first match. 
 

7:32 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: There is no solution to the Indian long tail apart from playing an extra batter

 
India would also have to find a solution for its long tail as that was the reason for its loss in the first match. But in this squad, India doesn’t have a bowler who could actually bat. Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Umran Malik, the only three who have not been tried in the first game, aren’t really known for their batting. 
 
So the only solution would be to play an extra batter, but that can only happen if Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya combine to bowl the quota of the fifth over. 
 

7:22 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Eyes on Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill

 
Whether India gives a chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal or not is yet to be seen. But looking from the larger perspective of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Jaiswal looks to be the best bet with either Ishna Kishan or Shubman Gill complimenting him. Thus this game becomes important for both Gill and Kishan to get back to form, especially Gill since Kishan still scored crucial fifties in the ODIs. 
 

7:19 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Get ready for game number two

7:12 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Less than an hour remains for the big game

7:08 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Jason Holder was the hero for West Indies

 
India were cruising towards the chase in the first T20I in Trinidad till the 15th over, bedding only 37 from 30 deliveries left. They had Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, two of the most experienced T20 batters in the Indian line-up to take them home. But Jason Holder bowled Pandya and then a weird throw from Kyle Mayers ended up running out Samson. 
 
From there on with only Axar Patel as the recognised batter available, the Indian team failed to chase the target down. Holder finished with figures of 2/19 in his four overs. He had removed Suryakumar Yadav earlier. The Bajan player was rightly named player of the match. 
 

6:54 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: What happened in the first meeting between the two teams in the series?

 
In the first match, on a slow wicket at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies set up a chase of 150 for India. Nicholas Pooran (41) and skipper Rovman Powell (48) were the only two West Indian batters to really show authority against the Indian bowlers. 
 
India faltered big time and failed to chase the target down with only debutant Tilak Varma managing to score at a great strike rate of 177. Arshdeep Singh was the only other Indian to score in excess of run-a-ball. India lost the match by 4 runs. 
 

6:38 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live coverage

 
Welcome to the Business Standard’s live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies which will begin at 08:00 pm IST. The match takes place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Stay tuned for all updates from the game. 
 

Topics :India vs West IndiesIndia tour of West IndiesHardik PandyaT20 cricket

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

