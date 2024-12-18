Wickets to key records: Complete list of Ashwin's achievements in cricket

However, a sudden wave of sorrow hit them when one of their most beloved and finest cricketers of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin, announced his retirement. Ashwin joined the post-match press conference with skipper Rohit Sharma, where he informed the media that after 287 matches in an Indian jersey, he will now retire from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. ALSO READ: R Ashwin retires!! Kohli's emotional hug goes viral on social media Indian cricket fans had a mixed start to the day on Wednesday, December 18, as they were delighted that India managed to save the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane with a draw to keep the series level at 1-1.However, a sudden wave of sorrow hit them when one of their most beloved and finest cricketers of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin, announced his retirement. Ashwin joined the post-match press conference with skipper Rohit Sharma, where he informed the media that after 287 matches in an Indian jersey, he will now retire from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

While Ashwin might have called curtains on his international cricket career on December 18, the legacy he leaves behind will remain unmatched for years to come. From his debut in 2010 to his retirement in 2024, the all-rounder has made and broken several records during his time with the team. Let’s take a look at all the records Ashwin holds in international cricket.

Test records

537 wickets – Ashwin’s total Test wickets are the second-highest for any Indian bowler, only trailing Anil Kumble.

Ashwin’s total Test wickets are the second-highest for any Indian bowler, only trailing Anil Kumble. 765 international wickets – Ashwin ranks 11th on the all-time list for international wickets across all cricket formats.

Ashwin ranks 11th on the all-time list for international wickets across all cricket formats. First in WTC history – Ashwin became the first bowler to achieve 100 wickets in the World Test Championship in March 2022.

Ashwin became the first bowler to achieve 100 wickets in the World Test Championship in March 2022. 195 wickets in WTC editions – Ashwin holds the record for the highest number of wickets in the World Test Championship across three editions.

Ashwin holds the record for the highest number of wickets in the World Test Championship across three editions. 37 five-wicket hauls – Ashwin has achieved 37 five-wicket hauls in Test matches, with only Muttiah Muralitharan having more.

Ashwin has achieved 37 five-wicket hauls in Test matches, with only Muttiah Muralitharan having more. Fastest Test milestones – Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler to take 500 Test wickets, reaching the mark in just 98 matches, while also being the quickest to 250, 300, and 350 Test wickets.

Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler to take 500 Test wickets, reaching the mark in just 98 matches, while also being the quickest to 250, 300, and 350 Test wickets. Player of the series awards – Ashwin has earned 11 Player of the Series awards, the highest among Test cricketers.

Ashwin has earned 11 Player of the Series awards, the highest among Test cricketers. 226 dismissals (bowled and lbw) – Ashwin leads the record for the most bowled and lbw dismissals by a spinner in Test cricket.

Ashwin leads the record for the most bowled and lbw dismissals by a spinner in Test cricket. 300 bowled-lbw dismissals – Ashwin is one of only three bowlers to achieve 300 bowled-lbw dismissals in international cricket, alongside Muralitharan and James Anderson.

Ashwin is one of only three bowlers to achieve 300 bowled-lbw dismissals in international cricket, alongside Muralitharan and James Anderson. Centuries and five-fers in a Test – Ashwin managed to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test on four occasions, second only to Ian Botham.

Ashwin managed to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test on four occasions, second only to Ian Botham. Best spinner’s strike rate in India – Ashwin has a strike rate of 46.0 for Test bowling in India, the best among spinners with at least 200 wickets.

Ashwin has a strike rate of 46.0 for Test bowling in India, the best among spinners with at least 200 wickets. Perfect home record – Ashwin never missed a Test match on Indian soil, highlighting his dedication to representing his country.

Ashwin never missed a Test match on Indian soil, highlighting his dedication to representing his country. Most centuries while batting at No. 8 or below – Ashwin has scored 4 centuries while batting at No. 8 or below in Tests, the second highest after New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori with 5.

Ashwin has scored 4 centuries while batting at No. 8 or below in Tests, the second highest after New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori with 5. Dominance against left-handers – He holds the record for dismissing left-handed batsmen over 200 times in Test cricket, the highest by any bowler.

ODI records

156 wickets – Ashwin is India’s fourth-highest wicket-taking spinner in ODIs, achieved over 116 matches.

72 wickets – Ashwin ranks as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is, with 72 wickets in 65 matches, following Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya.

Ashwin ranks as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is, with 72 wickets in 65 matches, following Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya. First Indian to 50 T20I wickets – Ashwin was the first Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Overall records

475 wickets in India across all formats – Ashwin’s cumulative wicket record in India across all cricket formats is only surpassed by Anil Kumble.

Ashwin Test wickets against SENA countries and other Test Playing nations

Ashwin wickets against other Test Playing nations Against Countries Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w vs Afghanistan 2018-2018 1 2 19.4 4 59 5 4/27 5/59 11.8 3 23.6 0 0 vs Australia 2011-2024 23 43 1211.5 260 3287 115 7/103 12/198 28.58 2.71 63.2 7 1 vs Bangladesh 2015-2024 8 15 270.3 49 828 34 6/88 6/117 24.35 3.06 47.7 2 0 vs England 2012-2024 24 45 1063.5 171 3161 114 6/55 12/167 27.72 2.97 55.9 8 1 vs New Zealand 2012-2024 12 23 490.5 98 1390 75 7/59 13/140 18.53 2.83 39.2 6 3 vs South Africa 2013-2023 14 26 504.2 130 1270 57 7/66 12/98 22.28 2.51 53 5 1 vs Sri Lanka 2015-2022 11 21 453.4 87 1360 62 6/46 10/160 21.93 2.99 43.9 3 1 vs West Indies 2011-2023 13 25 526.2 108 1536 75 7/71 12/131 20.48 2.91 42.1 6 1

Ashwin Test wickets in Australia and other Test Playing nations

Ashwin test wickets in Australia and other Test playing nations Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w in Australia 2011-2024 11 19 578.4 92 1697 40 4/55 6/149 42.42 2.93 86.8 0 0 in Bangladesh 2015-2022 3 6 111.5 17 341 12 5/87 6/137 28.41 3.04 55.9 1 0 in England 2014-2021 7 11 200.1 43 506 18 4/62 7/121 28.11 2.52 66.7 0 0 in India 2011-2024 65 127 2938 614 8263 383 7/59 13/140 21.57 2.81 46 29 6 in New Zealand 2020-2020 1 1 29 1 99 3 3/99 3/99 33 3.41 58 0 0 in South Africa 2013-2023 7 13 201.4 39 546 11 4/113 5/191 49.63 2.7 110 0 0 in Sri Lanka 2015-2017 6 12 260.4 47 820 38 6/46 10/160 21.57 3.14 41.1 3 1 in West Indies 2016-2023 6 11 221 54 619 32 7/71 12/131 19.34 2.8 41.4 4 1

Ashwin Test wickets Home vs Away Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w home 2011-2024 65 127 2938 614 8263 383 7/59 13/140 21.57 2.81 46 29 6 away 2011-2024 40 71 1578 283 4583 150 7/71 12/131 30.55 2.9 63.1 8 2 neutral 2021-2021 1 2 25 10 45 4 2/17 4/45 11.25 1.8 37.5 0 0