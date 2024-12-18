IND vs AUS: Travis Head believes he will be available for Boxing Day Test

The rain-affected third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw, with both teams now heading to Melbourne for the crucial Boxing Day Test, starting Thursday, December 26. Australia, who initially held a commanding position in the match, were challenged by rain-induced loss of overs and a spirited fight from the Indian lower-order batters. Their efforts not only avoided the follow-on but also forced the home team to bat again in the second innings. Australia faced further setbacks on day four when one of their lead bowlers, Josh Hazlewood, was ruled out due to a calf injury. Adding to their woes, they had a major scare on day five as Travis Head, their in-form batter and the highest run-getter in the series, appeared to have suffered a groin injury that could potentially rule him out of the next Test. However, during the Player of the Match award ceremony after the Test, Head acknowledged experiencing discomfort but expressed confidence in being available for the pivotal fourth Test in Melbourne.

Optimistic outlook for the Boxing Day Test

Head, who has been in outstanding form throughout the series, voiced optimism about his recovery before the next match. While admitting to some soreness, he stated that there were no major concerns regarding his fitness. His determination to play was evident in his performance during the match, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Dominating form in the ongoing series

The 30-year-old batter has been a standout performer in the series, amassing 409 runs at an impressive average of 81.80. However, during his brief 17-run innings on day five, Head visibly struggled to run between the wickets, raising concerns among commentators. Former pacer Brett Lee noted Head’s limited mobility and described the visuals as troubling. Cricketing legend Ravi Shastri also highlighted the potential injury as a significant setback for Australia, given Head's pivotal role in their batting line-up.

Absence in India’s second innings adds to speculation

Adding to the uncertainty, Head did not take the field during India’s second innings. This absence fuelled further speculation about his injury status, with concerns about his ability to contribute fully in the upcoming crucial matches.

Adapting to challenging conditions

Despite his injury concerns, Head shared insights into his approach this series, crediting his adaptability and composure. He emphasised his ability to assess pitch conditions accurately and adjust his game accordingly. Head expressed satisfaction with the strategic adjustments he made, highlighting a strong partnership with Steve Smith that resulted in a massive 241-run stand.

Staying focused on the game situation

Head reflected on playing situations with a calm mindset, appreciating the support and communication he shares with Smith. This partnership instilled a sense of rhythm and confidence, allowing him the freedom to adapt and focus on the game’s unfolding dynamics.