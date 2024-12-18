The year 2024 saw the emergence of many young cricketing talents who made their mark with stellar performances across formats. Among them, five players stood out, with their promising displays on the big stage suggesting they could be the future pillars of Indian cricket.

Here’s a look at these five cricketers:

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Having made his debut a year earlier, 2024 was the year Yashasvi Jaiswal truly came into his own. Already a promising prospect, Jaiswal elevated his game to new heights, becoming a run-scoring machine across formats. His aggressive yet composed approach at the top of the order made him a nightmare for bowlers. Jaiswal's performances in international cricket, particularly in Test matches, secured him a permanent spot in Team India. So much so that during the ongoing India-Australia Test series, the debate over the opening position in Tests revolved around KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma vying to partner Jaiswal at the top.

2. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma had a year to remember as he cemented his place as a dependable all-rounder. Known for his fearless strokeplay and handy left-arm spin, Sharma excelled in domestic tournaments and franchise cricket, earning his national debut. His ability to anchor innings or accelerate when needed made him a key asset for his team in a very short span.

3.Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma's performances in 2024 were nothing short of extraordinary. The young batter demonstrated consistency and flair, especially in the middle order. Varma became known for his ability to handle both spin and pace with equal proficiency, often rescuing his team from tricky situations. His exploits in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) earned him a spot in the national team, where he impressed with his calmness under pressure. He now holds the record as the only male batter to score three consecutive T20 centuries, solidifying his reputation as the next big thing in cricket.

4. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy made waves in 2024 with his all-round performances. A hard-hitting batter and a clever seam bowler, Reddy played a pivotal role for his team in domestic competitions. His ability to adapt to different situations and contribute in both departments made him one of the most exciting young players to watch. His strong performances earned him a place in India’s squad for the ongoing 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he has impressed with both bat and ball.

5. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana emerged as a lethal pacer in 2024, consistently clocking high speeds and troubling batters with his bounce and accuracy. His performances in domestic cricket and the IPL turned heads, and he soon earned his national cap. Rana made an impactful debut, playing a key role in India’s victory in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth.