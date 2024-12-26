IND vs AUS: Kohli penalised after on-field altercation with Sam Konstas

In a dramatic turn of events during Day 1 of the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli found himself at the center of controversy over an altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. As the young Aussie took on Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, with confidence, Kohli, known for his aggressive approach, tried to unsettle the debutant with a few tricks of his own. The player has been slapped with a fine (20 per cent match fee) and given one de-merit point by ICC as well. Match referee Andy Pycroft was responsible for investigating into the matter and had found Virat guilty of an offence.

Ricky Ponting blames Virat Kohli for the clash In what seemed like an intentional act, Kohli appeared to shoulder-push Konstas during the intense moments of the match, clearly attempting to rattle the teenager. The encounter, however, sparked an immediate confrontation on the field, with tempers flaring between the two players. The altercation quickly escalated into a heated dispute, drawing the attention of former cricketers and commentators alike. Australian legends Ricky Ponting and England’s Michael Vaughan were quick to voice their opinions, calling for ICC action against the Indian captain.

ALSO READ: Look where Virat walks: Who is saying what on Kohli vs Konstas altercation? Ricky Ponting, known for his no-nonsense views, didn’t hold back, pointing out Kohli’s deliberate actions. Speaking on Channel Seven, Ponting said, "Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. There’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that." Ponting also stressed that fielders should not be near the batsman during such moments, as they know where the players are likely to congregate. He added that Konstas, who was focused on the game, likely didn’t notice Kohli approaching, leaving him unaware of the impending physical contact.

Vaughan, echoing Ponting’s sentiments, agreed that the situation would be under scrutiny. “Yes, he would,” Vaughan responded when asked if the match referee Andy Pycroft would investigate the incident. He also mentioned that the 19-year-old Konstas was likely unaware of Kohli’s movements and couldn’t have avoided the shoulder push.

What does the ICC rulebook say about this altercation?

According to Law 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, any inappropriate physical contact with a player, umpire, or any other individual during an international match is prohibited. The rule specifically addresses actions such as walking, running into, or deliberately shoulder-barging another player. When assessing the seriousness of such an incident, factors like whether the contact was intentional, reckless, or avoidable, as well as the resulting force and any injury, will be considered.