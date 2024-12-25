India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming

The much-awaited Boxing Day Test, the fourth Test of a five-match series between India and Australia, is less than 24 hours away at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The India vs. Australia Boxing Day Test will begin at 5 AM IST on December 26.

Christmas has come early for the Australian cricket team with the news that Travis Head, their star batter, has been declared fit for the Boxing Day Test against India . Adding to the festive cheer, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hero Scott Boland is also set to return, promising a tantalising clash in the fourth Test of the series. While the festivities have taken over the iconic MCG Stadium on the eve of the match, around 90 thousand people will witness a stiff competition between bat and ball as the five-match rubber is locked at 1-1.

Captain Pat Cummins unveiled the team’s plans, announcing two key changes to the line-up. Rising talent Sam Konstas will make his Test debut, stepping in for Nathan McSweeney, while Boland takes the place of the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Doubts had loomed over Head’s availability after he sustained a quad strain during the Brisbane Test, leaving fans and the team on edge. His recovery is a timely boost for the hosts as they gear up for the iconic Melbourne showdown.

With the stakes higher than ever, Australia’s Boxing Day line-up is ready to ignite the MCG with cricketing drama, determination, and the hope of edging closer to series glory.

India vs Australia playing 11 for 4th test

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna.

Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 110

Australia won: 46

India won: 33

Tied: 1

India home Test wins vs Australia: 23

Australia home Test wins vs India: 31

India away Test wins vs Australia: 10

Australia away Test wins vs India: 14

Australia vs India Test squads

India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE TOSS TIME, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast

When will the IND vs AUS 4th test match take place?

The Australia vs India 4th test match will begin on Thursday, December 26 at The Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At what time will the IND vs AUS 4th test live toss take place on December 26, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the India vs Australia 4th test will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia and India 4th test start on December 26?

The AUS vs IND 4th test will begin at 5:00 AM IST in Melbourne.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia 4th test match in India?

The live telecast of the 4th test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast IND vs AUS 4th Test with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th test match in India?

The live streaming of the 4th test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.