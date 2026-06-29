Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make debut during England vs India T20Is?

"He's a gun player. But obviously, we've got tremendous experience in the squad. He will get his opportunity when the time comes." This was India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer's response after the toss of the opening T20I against Ireland when asked why 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had not been included in the playing XI.

At the time, the decision attracted little debate. India's experienced batting unit had earned the management's trust through consistent performances, and one poor outing could easily be dismissed as the rustiness that often accompanies the start of an international campaign.

But when the same top order faltered again in the second T20I, resulting in India's first bilateral T20I series defeat since 2023, the conversation changed dramatically.

One question is now growing louder among Indian cricket fans: When will Sooryavanshi make his India debut? The 15-year-old, who took IPL 2026 by storm and swept the major awards at the tournament's final presentation ceremony, is yet to receive his maiden India cap. Meanwhile, his fellow IPL stars Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge have already made their international debuts ahead of him. As India prepare to face England in a five-match T20I series beginning on July 1, the debate surrounding Sooryavanshi's inclusion has gathered fresh momentum. India's openers have strengthened Vaibhav's case India's decision to persist with experience came under greater scrutiny after the opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver in Ireland.

The pair managed just 54 runs across four innings, with Abhishek scoring 49 and 0, while Samson returned scores of 5 and 0. While Abhishek did perform well in the first game, their overall inability to negotiate the new ball exposed the middle order almost immediately in both run chases. In the opening T20I, India lost three wickets inside the powerplay while chasing 183 before eventually falling short by 34 runs. The pattern repeated two days later as the visitors crashed to 35/4 within the first five overs while chasing 155, eventually losing by 1 run to surrender the series 2-0.

ALSO READ: Ireland end India's 16-series unbeaten T20I run, complete 2-0 sweep Those repeated top-order failures have inevitably revived calls for Sooryavanshi, whose fearless batting style has been built around attacking from the very first over rather than allowing bowlers to dictate terms. Vaibhav's T20 numbers make a compelling case The numbers behind Sooryavanshi's rapid rise make a strong argument for his inclusion in India's T20I setup. In just 34 T20 innings, the left-handed opener has scored 1,477 runs at an average of 44.75 while maintaining a staggering strike rate of 220.44. He already has four centuries and six half-centuries, with a highest score of 144. His tally of 134 sixes, 18 more than his 116 fours, showcases the fearless approach that has made him one of India's most exciting batting prospects.

Much of that success came during a breakthrough IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs at an average of 51.73 and a strike rate of 224.27. He smashed a record 72 sixes, scored one century and six fifties, and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. The teenager carried that momentum into the India A tour of Sri Lanka. Although he endured a quiet start to the series, he finished with a breathtaking 94 off just 29 deliveries against Sri Lanka A, registering the fastest List A half-century in history off only 11 balls.

Team management continues to preach patience Despite the growing clamour surrounding Sooryavanshi's selection, the Indian team management has consistently maintained that it will not rush the teenager into international cricket. Ahead of the Ireland series, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said Sooryavanshi would certainly receive opportunities but insisted it would be unfair to leave out players who had consistently performed for India merely to accommodate him. Kotak also revealed that both he and head coach Gautam Gambhir had encouraged the youngster to enjoy his first senior tour, spend time with experienced players, and treat the dressing room as his own.

Captain Shreyas Iyer echoed a similar sentiment before the opening T20I, describing Sooryavanshi as "a gun player" while reiterating that the management wanted to continue backing the experienced batting group. Even after India's series defeat, that position remained unchanged. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that Sooryavanshi was ready for international cricket but insisted the youngster would have to wait for his opportunity. "He's absolutely ready to play international cricket, there's no doubt about that. But also, I think it's not a question to say you can leave Sanju Samson out. He's going to have to go through the same process as everyone else and bide his time and wait," Doeschate said after the second T20I.

The comments show the balancing act facing India's selectors. While Sooryavanshi's performances suggest he is ready, the management remains reluctant to discard players who have earned their place through sustained performances over the past year. England may not be the easiest place to debut Even if the pressure to hand Sooryavanshi his maiden cap continues to grow, England presents a far sterner examination than Ireland. Ireland's seamers troubled India through disciplined bowling with the new ball, but England possess one of the strongest pace attacks in T20 cricket. Jofra Archer's express pace, Luke Wood's left-arm angle, Saqib Mahmood's ability to move the new ball, and Josh Tongue's extra bounce are expected to test India's top order throughout the series, while veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid remains among the most difficult white-ball bowlers to attack in the middle overs.

English conditions in July are also likely to provide considerably more assistance to seam bowlers than those India encountered in Ireland, making a debut at the top of the order one of the toughest assignments for any young batter. Yet Sooryavanshi is unlikely to be unfamiliar with the challenge. During India's Under-19 tour of England last year, the teenager finished as the leading run-scorer in the five-match Youth ODI series with 355 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of more than 174, including a blistering 143 off 78 deliveries. He also impressed during the Youth Test series, demonstrating an ability to adapt to swinging conditions despite his young age.

Those performances suggest that while England may represent a tougher challenge, it is not necessarily an unfamiliar one for the teenager. Why a debut is still far from certain Despite India's batting struggles in Ireland, Sooryavanshi's path into the playing XI remains anything but straightforward. For the teenager to make his debut, India would almost certainly have to leave out one of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, or Ishan Kishan. While all three endured disappointing tours of Ireland, they remain experienced international cricketers whom the current management has consistently backed. The repeated comments from Sitanshu Kotak, Shreyas Iyer, and Ryan ten Doeschate indicate that India are unlikely to make reactive selection decisions after one poor series. Instead, the management appears determined to give its established players an opportunity to respond before looking towards fresh options.

The irony, therefore, is difficult to ignore. Ireland's defeats have strengthened Sooryavanshi's case more than ever before, yet England's conditions may also make it the toughest possible stage for a 15-year-old to begin his international career. Whether the selectors choose patience or promise could become one of the defining talking points of the five-match series. India vs England T20I series schedule India begin the five-match T20I series at Chester-le-Street on July 1 before travelling to Manchester for the second match on July 4. The third T20I will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 7, followed by the fourth at Bristol on July 9. The series concludes at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11.