Women's cricket for the blind: India beat Nepal to level five-match series

Unbeaten half-centuries from Simu Das and Phula Saren helped India beat Nepal by nine wickets here and level the Women's Bilateral Series for the Blind at 1-1.

Nepal had won the opener on Tuesday. The Indian women's cricket team has been formed for the first time ever for the series against Nepal.

Simu Das was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning innings. The third match of the series will be played on Friday at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

Brief Scores:



Nepal: 172/10 in 20 overs (SaritaGhimire 56, Bimala Rai 29, Binita Pun 18; Sushma Patel 1/15, Ganga 1/21, Phula Saren 1/26) lost to India 174/1 in 14.3 overs (Simu Das 66 not out, Phula Saren 65 not out, Ganga 22).