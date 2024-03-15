In the final of the Women's Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday (March 17) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Delhi Capitals booked a direct place in the WPL 2024 final by finishing the league stage at the top while Royal Challengers Bangalore claimed the final spot after they defeated Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday by five runs.





Highest run-getter in Women's Premier League 2024



Women’s Premier League 2024 highest wicket-takers Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 M Kapp (DC-W) 6 6 144 24 2 156 11 3/5 14.18 6.5 13.09 - - JL Jonassen (DC-W) 6 6 138 23 - 166 11 3/21 15.09 7.21 12.54 - - S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - - RP Yadav (DC-W) 8 8 144 24 - 169 10 4/20 16.9 7.04 14.4 1 - A Sobhana (RCB-W) 9 9 138 23 - 171 10 5/22 17.1 7.43 13.8 - 1 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 8 8 174 29 1 207 10 2/20 20.7 7.13 17.4 - - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 9 9 162 27 - 215 10 2/14 21.5 7.96 16.2 - - DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 - SR Patil (RCB-W) 7 7 108 18 - 145 9 4/26 16.11 8.05 12 1 -



Women's Premier League 2024 final date, teams, match timings, streaming It's time for RCB fans to dream once again for the title after the 2016 debacle in IPL by RCB men's team. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be looking to lift the trophy after finishing second in the inaugural edition. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When will the Women's Premier League 2024 final take place?

The Women's Premier League 2024 final will take place on Sunday, March 17.

Which teams will lock horns in the WPL 2024 final?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the Women's Premier League 2024 final.

At what time will the DC vs RCB final take place, according to Indian Standard Time?

The Bangalore vs Delhi final will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 17.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 final match?

Sports 18 will live telecast DC vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 final with English commentary.

How fans can watch the live stream of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Jio Cinemas will live stream DC vs RCB WPL 2024 final on March 17 for free.