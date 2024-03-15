WPL 2024 Eliminator: MI vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In today's match of Women's Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Eliminator at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Smriti Mandhana's side will look to build on their comprehensive win against Mumbai Indians in their last league game. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur's girls is expected to be a completely different side in the knockout games. The defending champions are expected to give stiff competition to RCB in Eliminator. The winner of today's match will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 final on March 17.

Women's Premier League 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11

With Yastika Bhatia already recovered from the illness, MI are expected to make atleast one change in their Playing 11. Yastika is expected to replace Priyanka Bala in Mumbai Indians Playing 11 today.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaria Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, S Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head in WPL

The two teams played against each other four times since the inaugural edition. RCB registered their first win when the two teams last met WPL 2024 league game.

MI vs RCB Head to Head in WPL

Matched Played- 4

Mumbai Indians Won- 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore Won- 1

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Nadine de Klerk, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 squad

Hayley Matthews, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala(w), Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur.

MI vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 Eliminator match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 Eliminator begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2024 Eliminator on March 15.

What is the venue of the MI vs RCB WPL Women's Premier League 2024?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 Eliminator match.

At what time will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 live toss occur in New Delhi?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Eliminator live toss will occur in New Delhi at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs RCB WPL 2024 Eliminator begin in New Delhi?

The live match time of Indians vs Royal Challengers Women's Premier League 2024 is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs RCB WPL Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The MI vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 Eliminator live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Eliminator?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Bangalore WPL 2024 match in India for free.